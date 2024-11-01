Dr. Amit Taggar, MD, Joins AWC Advanced Wound Care, Expanding Expertise in Patient-Centered Care

Dr. Amit Taggar, MD, Joins AWC Advanced Wound Care

Innovative Mobile Wound Care Solutions Now Supported by Leading Surgical Expert

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AWC Advanced Wound Care proudly announces the addition of Dr. Amit Taggar, MD, a distinguished General and Bariatric Surgeon, to its growing team of medical experts. With over a decade of surgical experience, Dr. Taggar brings his advanced skill set and dedication to improving patient outcomes in the evolving field of wound care.Dr. Taggar completed his fellowship in Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Surgery at UCSF-Fresno, quickly becoming a leader in Robotic Bariatric Surgery. His pioneering techniques have drawn surgeons from across the globe—including India, Egypt, Germany, Austria, and Spain—seeking to learn from his innovative approaches. He has also performed live surgeries at prestigious international conferences, further showcasing his expertise to the global medical community.Known for his commitment to patient-centered care and clinical excellence, Dr. Taggar is excited to join AWC Advanced Wound Care, where he will apply his surgical experience to improve outcomes for patients with chronic and complex wounds.“At AWC, our mission is to deliver high-quality wound care directly to patients, improving their recovery and quality of life,” said Lisa Calder, Chief Business Development Officer of AWC Advanced Wound Care. “We are thrilled to have Dr. Taggar on board. His clinical expertise, combined with our focus on mobile and accessible care, will help us make an even greater impact in the communities we serve.”About AWC Advanced Wound Care: AWC Advanced Wound Care provides comprehensive wound management through mobile wound care services that bring treatment directly to patients—whether at home, in skilled nursing facilities, or in assisted living centers. The AWC team specializes in managing various types of acute and chronic wounds, including pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, surgical wounds, and venous ulcers.With a focus on improving patient outcomes and reducing hospital readmissions, AWC collaborates with healthcare providers to deliver tailored treatment plans that combine evidence-based care with advanced wound therapies. These therapies include debridement, compression therapy, negative pressure wound therapy, and advanced dressings. AWC ensures that patients receive timely, expert care, reducing healing times and enhancing quality of life.As part of its mission, AWC also supports ongoing education and training for healthcare providers, staying ahead of advancements in wound care treatments and techniques.For more information, please contact:📞 813-608-5633📧 info@awcwoundcare.com

