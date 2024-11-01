Submit Release
Traffic Restriction Update for I-26 in Unicoi County

Friday, November 01, 2024 | 10:54am

KNOXVILLE – Motorists traveling on I-26 in Unicoi County should be aware of an updated traffic restriction that will have an impact on oversized vehicles.

On Wednesday, October 30, I-26 in Unicoi County reopened to all traffic, but all overweight vehicles and any vehicle wider than 10 feet are prohibited from using this roadway. Originally, this restriction was in place for all vehicles wider than 12 feet. However, there is a section on the bridge that will not accommodate 12-foot-wide trucks without damaging curbing and delineators.

I-26 is reduced to one lane between MM 39 and MM 40 in Erwin. Standard width and weight commercial vehicles are allowed to use this route, but any overweight and over-dimension vehicles must continue to use the established I-81 and I-77 detour.

For the most up to date detour information check the TDOT Helene Recovery webpage.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

