CNE Wins Prestigious Jack Kemp Excellence in Affordable and Workforce Housing Award

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CNE , a leading non-profit developer dedicated to creating vibrant communities, is proud to announce that its innovative Missing Middle housing strategy has been recognized with the prestigious Jack Kemp Excellence in Affordable and Workforce Housing Award by the Urban Land Institute (ULI) Terwilliger Center for Housing. The Jack Kemp Award recognizes exemplary developments that demonstrate creativity in expanding housing opportunities, particularly for middle-income earners. CNE’s Missing Middle strategy aligns perfectly with this goal, providing much-needed housing options for a critical segment of Chattanooga residents.“We are thrilled to announce that our Missing Middle housing strategy has been recognized with this prestigious award,” said Martina Guilfoil, CEO of CNE. “This innovative approach effectively integrates affordable and market-rate units, enhancing neighborhoods and expanding housing choices for all residents.”The Jack Kemp Excellence in Affordable and Workforce Housing Award recognizes developments that use creative approaches to provide attainable mixed-income housing. CNE’s Missing Middle strategy exemplifies this by constructing 182 units of infill housing on 50 scattered vacant lots in Chattanooga's historic Highland Park and Ridgedale neighborhoods. The new construction features a mix of duplexes, quadplexes, and a small-scale apartment building, with a unique cottage courtyard made possible through the collaborative efforts of CNE, the City of Chattanooga, Benwood and the Lyndhurst Foundation. This project serves as a centerpiece for revitalizing neighborhoods known for their walkability and proximity to downtown.Guilfoil emphasizes the broader impact of this award-winning strategy: “The Missing Middle strategy is not just a concept; it is a vital tool in the affordable housing toolbox. By promoting mixed-income developments, we can create vibrant, inclusive communities that cater to diverse populations. I encourage cities and housing developers across the nation to adopt this model and work towards a more equitable housing landscape. Together, we can make a significant impact on the availability of affordable housing.”CNE’s Missing Middle Case Study & PresentationsFor a detailed look at CNE’s award-winning Missing Middle strategy, please visit:CNE CEO, Martina Guilfoil, will appear on the National Press Club’s panel in Washington D.C. on December 4th at the Solutions for Affordable Housing convening. The panel session is titled “The Missing Middle: Strategies for Expanding Housing Options.”About CNEChattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise (CNE) believes the future of Chattanooga is rooted in the vibrancy of all our neighborhoods and the prosperity of all our people. CNE is a non-profit organization dedicated to revitalizing Chattanooga's neighborhoods by providing affordable housing, empowering residents, and promoting financial stability. Through housing development, community engagement, financial education, mortgage lending and small dollar loan programs, CNE works to create thriving communities where all residents can prosper.

