JSF Disorders of Consciousness Conference Announces Reduced Registration Fee for Attendees

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jimmy Simpson Foundation is excited to announce a reduced registration fee of $199 for general and virtual attendees of the Inaugural Disorders of Consciousness Conference, taking place March 25-26, 2025, in Cartersville, GA. Thanks to a generous collaboration, this special rate makes it even more accessible for professionals, caregivers, and advocates to participate in this groundbreaking event.The JSF Disorders of Consciousness Conference brings together leading experts, healthcare professionals, and researchers to explore advancements in the diagnosis, treatment, and care of individuals with disorders of consciousness. Attendees will gain valuable insights, earn CE credits, and have the opportunity to network with professionals dedicated to improving outcomes for individuals with traumatic brain injuries and other neurological conditions.“We are thrilled to make this conference even more accessible,” said Vickie Hodge, CEO of The Jimmy Simpson Foundation. “This event is an incredible opportunity for professionals to learn from top experts in the field and collaborate on best practices for patient care.”Register Today!Conference Details:Dates: March 25-26, 2025Location: Cartersville, GADetailsAgendaFeatured Speakers: Dr. Joseph Fins, Dr. Elizabeth Moberg-Wolff, Dr. Michael Yochelson, Dr. Brooke Murtaugh, Dr. Phillip Wexler and more.Don’t miss this opportunity to attend at the special reduced rate of $199.For media inquiries or additional information, please contact Stephanie Freeman at sfreeman@safehavenjsf.org or 423.413.4512.###About the Jimmy Simpson Foundation:The Jimmy Simpson Foundation is dedicated to providing exceptional care and resources for individuals with traumatic brain injuries and other neurological conditions. Through advocacy, education, and support, the foundation works to enhance the lives of individuals and their families while advancing the field of brain injury research and treatment.

