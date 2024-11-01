30 Days After Hurricane Helene, Recovery Continues in South Carolina

Hurricane Helene made landfall on Sept. 26, bringing destructive winds, flooding, tornadoes, and extensive damage to utility infrastructure and homes in South Carolina that evening into the following day. Since then, FEMA has deployed more than 650 personnel across the state and approved more than $203 million in housing and other types of assistance to over 204,000 South Carolina households. This includes:

More than $19 million in housing grants to help pay for home repair, home replacement and rental assistance for temporary housing.

More than $184 million in Other Needs Assistance grants to help pay for personal property replacement and other serious storm-related needs, such as moving and storage fees, transportation, childcare, and medical and dental expenses.

Kim Stenson, Director of the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, emphasized the advancements in recovery efforts. “In the wake of Hurricane Helene, our communities show remarkable recovery. We are making significant strides in delivering support and assistance alongside FEMA and our state and county partners. This success is possible thanks to collaboration and dedication at every level,” Stenson stated.

FEMA has completed more than 43,000 home inspections for Hurricane Helene survivors. Along with state and federal partners, 24 Disaster Recovery Centers have been opened with more to come in affected areas. The response has been a whole-of-community effort, with contributions from nonprofits, faith-based groups, government officials, individuals and the private sector.

“We’ve made great progress over the past 30 days, but our work is not done,” said Brett Howard, FEMA’s Federal Coordinating Officer for South Carolina. “FEMA remains on the ground, side by side with local and state partners, ensuring that recovery remains steady and effective for the affected families and communities in South Carolina.”

Still Time To Apply for FEMA Assistance

Homeowners and renters in Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Jasper, Kershaw, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union and York counties and the Catawba Indian Nation who were affected by Hurricane Helene still have time to apply for FEMA assistance. You can apply:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov. (This is the fastest way to apply.)

In person at any Disaster Recovery Center. To find a center close to you, visit fema.gov/DRC, or text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362 (Example: “DRC 29169”).

On your phone using the FEMA mobile app.

By calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Help is available in many languages. The telephone line is open every day. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

For a video with American Sign Language, voiceover and open captions about how to apply for FEMA assistance, select this link. FEMA programs are accessible to survivors with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.