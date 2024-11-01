Fenix Lighting Announces Special Promotions and Launch of Gift Packs Ahead of Holiday Season

PD36R PRO Gift Pack BC26R Gift Pack HT18R Gift Pack Fenix Lighting USA

Discover Fenix’s new gift packs for cyclists, adventurers, and tactical enthusiasts—featuring powerful flashlights and essential accessories for every journey.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fenix Lighting, a global leader in high-performance lighting, is excited to announce several new promotions ahead of the holiday season. With the launch of three new gift packs, free rechargeable battery add-ons, and a handful of other discounts and promotions, Fenix is ready to gear up for the gift-giving season. All holiday promotions can be viewed on their website.Cyclists, hikers, and tactical enthusiasts alike can now enjoy unbeatable value with Fenix’s latest bundle offerings, each saving $19.95. The BC26R + BC05R gift pack and the BC30 V2 + BC05R bundle provide powerful, rechargeable lighting for front and rear visibility, perfect for navigating trails and city streets safely.For those seeking versatility, the PD36R PRO + Mini-Lite gift pack combines high performance with compact convenience, ideal for any adventure. For hunters and tactical users, the HT18R gift pack includes must-have barrel mount and remote switch accessories for just $10 more. These gift packs bring high-quality lighting solutions to every adventure at an exceptional value.As a special limited-time promotion, several best-selling models will also come with a free extra 5000mAh BATTERY (a $24.95 value), adding even more value and extended power to these must-have Fenix lights:-Fenix TK20R V2.0 Tactical Flashlight-Fenix HM70R Rechargeable Headlamp-Fenix PD40R V3.0 Rechargeable FlashlightDon’t miss these exclusive gift packs and bundles—perfect for outdoor enthusiasts or as thoughtful holiday gifts!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.