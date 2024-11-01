Certified Loyalty Marketing Professional™ (CLMP™) Community in Loyalty Academy™ Grows to 1,000+ and Reaches 6 Continents

Global Loyalty Education

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Loyalty Academy ™ (LA), the education platform of the Wise Marketer Group (WMG), announced today that last week its Certified Loyalty Marketing Professional™ (CLMP™) community surpassed a milestone of 1,000 individuals as in-person certification workshops took place in both London, UK and Dubai, UAE. With known online candidates progressing towards earning their designation, plans for in-person workshops in early 2025 underway, and known corporate training workshops being scheduled, the CLMP™ community continues its growth with a global foot-print touching 54 countries.“The London workshop was dually exciting for us as first, we ran by the 1K milestone but second, because we started revealing some of our refreshed course curriculum to that cohort,” explained Aaron Dauphinee, WMG’s CMO and LA Executive Faculty member, and adding “we’ve worked diligently with our educational partners in multiple regions around the world to continue to be the trusted source for upskilling on customer loyalty marketing and customer experience through our practitioner led model, which is soon to be fully refreshed for 2025 across both in-person and online learning choices.”Darron Kirkley, an instructor at the University of South Carolina’s College of Hospitality, Retail and Sports Management was a part of the 1K milestone cohort and offered, “I would highly recommend the CLMP™ workshop to anyone currently working in the loyalty industry regardless of if they are just starting out or are a seasoned veteran. The in-depth program provides theories and strategies rooted in best practices and real-life case studies that can immediately be applied to one’s organization. The in-person workshop provides excellent networking with like-minded professionals who share the passion of the industry.”Loyalty Academy™ is a leading global source of independently produced professional level training in the industry and is the issuing organization of the Certified Loyalty Marketing Professional™ (CLMP™) designation. LA recruits leading loyalty marketing industry experts as faculty members with delivery partners across key markets, such as Asia, Africa, Central America, Middle-east, and South America. The workshop held in Dubai last week was hosted and led by regional consulting firm Quick Brown Fox (QBF), one of LA’s most successful and tenured educational partners that is driving strong growth in the middle-east region.Chayya Sakhuja, Co-founder of QBF and Faculty member, noted “Partnering with Loyalty Academy was a strategic move to address the rapid growth of loyalty programs in the Middle East, particularly accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. As loyalty programs become increasingly crucial in this region, we saw an opportunity to bring formalized education that provides structure, a robust framework, and deep understanding to professionals in the field. More than just imparting knowledge, this partnership creates a vibrant community for individuals passionate about loyalty, equipping them with the skills needed to design and manage effective programs that foster customer trust and long-term engagement.”About the Wise Marketer GroupWise Marketer Group (WMG) is an education, advisory, and media company serving as the trusted steward and advocate for the global customer loyalty marketing industry. WMG publishes TheWiseMarketer.com (TWM) as the global source of timely, authoritative and well-informed content featuring news, research, and insights. TWM is known as the Global Voice of Customer Loyalty, having served the industry for over 15 years.Loyalty Academy™ (loyaltyacademy.org) is owned and operated by WMG, providing a proprietary, practitioner-based, globally recognized loyalty marketing education curriculum through digital and in-person learning formats. The Loyalty Academy™ is the only source for earning the Certified Loyalty Marketing Professional™ (CLMP™) designation.WMG Advisory & Research provides services to brands and providers in the loyalty industry through a trusted advisor approach, delivering executive and operational business consultation, market research and insights, partnership and vendor evaluation, employee recruitment, and M&A discovery.For more information, visit https://thewisemarketer.com/ and https://loyaltyacademy.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.