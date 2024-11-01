WIKA Sensor Technology certified to AS9100:2016

Smart in sensing

WIKA Sensor Technology renews AS9100:2016 certification at its Ohio facility, reinforcing its dedication to quality in aerospace and defense solutions.

I am proud of the work the WST team does every day, especially the work they have done to achieve and maintain certification to AS9100 standards.” — Charles Marsinick

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WIKA Sensor Technology (WST), a market leader in precision force and pressure measurement, is pleased to announce their Lewis Center, Ohio facility will continue to be certified to AS9100:2016 standards. This certification renewal once again emphasizes WST's commitment to the highest levels of quality, dependability, and continual improvement in its operations.The AS9100:2016 certification is recognized as the aerospace industry's quality management system benchmark and includes rigorous requirements that go above and beyond other certification standards to cover the unique needs of the aerospace, aviation, and defense industries.Charles Marsinick, General Manager of WIKA Sensor Technology, shared his thoughts on the certification: "I am proud of the work the WIKA Sensor Technology team does every day, especially the work they have done to achieve and maintain certification to AS9100 standards. This achievement underscores our team's ongoing dedication to quality and innovation in serving our aerospace and defense clients."DQS, a leading global certification body, conducted WST’s AS9100:2016 certification. Known for its commitment to upholding international quality standards, DQS supports excellence in design, manufacturing, and customer service. By partnering with DQS, WST has streamlined its certification process, leveraging DQS‘s expertise in delivering a broad range of accredited certification programs and audit services.For more information about WIKA Sensor Technology and its range of aerospace sensing solutions, please visit https://www.wika.com/WTS About DQSDQS was founded over 35 years ago by the German Society for Quality (DGQ), the German Institute for Standardisation (DIN) and other German industry associations with the aim of carrying out certifications and audits for companies worldwide at the highest level. When it was founded, DQS was the first independent certification service provider in Germany. In 2008, the U.S. company Underwriters Laboratories joined the group as an additional shareholder with its international management system certification business, thus helping the company to take a major step towards a global presence. DQS GlobalAbout WIKAWith 11,200 employees, the WIKA Group is a global market leader in pressure and temperature measurement and sets the standard in the measurement of level, force and flow, and in calibration technology. The broad portfolio of high-precision products, solutions and services makes the family-run business a strong and reliable partner. WIKA's unique experience and know-how make sensing technology smarter, add more value and prepare it for a sustainable future: This is “Smart in sensing”. WIKA USANumber of characters: 2,728Key words: WIKA, Sensor Technology, DQS, Certification

