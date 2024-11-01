Iowa Workforce Development Communications

For Immediate Release

Date: November 1, 2024

Contact: Jesse Dougherty

Telephone: 515-725-5487

Email: communications@iwd.iowa.gov

Printer Friendly Version (PDF)

Gov. Reynolds Opens Teacher & Paraeducator Apprenticeship Program to Spur New Education Careers

Grant Opportunity will Support Critical Need for Teachers Across the State

Governor Kim Reynolds today announced a new grant opportunity directed at launching new careers for Iowans in the classroom. Funding from the Teacher & Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship (TPRA) Program 2.0 will help create new programs to drive the development of new education careers in school districts across Iowa.

Applications for the grant are now open at iowagrants.gov and will be accepted through December 2, 2024, at 2:00 p.m.

Today’s announcement follows the initial success of the TPRA program, first unveiled in 2022, to help students and adults advance in their education and careers all while learning and working in the classroom. Since inception, the TPRA program has supported over 1,000 apprentices and 124 districts across the state. The grant announced today represents an updated and more streamlined program that should make it easier for school districts to apply and find the support they need to develop new teachers.

“Two years ago, Iowa created a first-of-its-kind registered apprenticeship program to help school districts invest in their workforce by empowering students to embark on a teaching career,” said Governor Reynolds. “Building on that success, today’s announcement will make this unique opportunity even more widely available and further enhance the education talent pipeline in our state. I encourage all eligible school districts to consider applying.”

The new grant opportunity is targeted at K-12 school districts. Priority funding will be considered for districts that:

Demonstrate a high need for additional certified teachers based on current/near future openings within their district.

Provide documentation showing a high percentage of free and reduced lunch participation within their district.

“The ability to recruit and retain teachers impacts the success of an entire community, and Registered Apprenticeship can be a winning solution for filling that need,” said Beth Townsend, Executive Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “With this additional grant funding and the support of the Iowa Office of Apprenticeship, I’m confident that we can help create successful careers in Iowa’s classrooms for years to come.”

TPRA 2.0 funding will support two Registered Apprenticeship (RA) pathways to help spur new careers in education:

Teacher Aide RA Program: Awarded school districts will be eligible to claim up to $8,200.00 per eligible apprentice each semester up to the maximum apprentice amount of $32,800.00, or for a maximum of four (4) semesters.

Teacher Educator RA Program: Awarded school districts will be eligible to claim up to $9,500.00 per eligible apprentice each semester up to the maximum apprentice amount of $38,000.00, or for a maximum of four (4) semesters.



School districts or partners of consortiums that were previously awarded TPRA grant funds are ineligible for this new funding opportunity. This award will be funded by a combination of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and additional funding from the State of Iowa.

A webinar to discuss the grant opportunity will take place on November 6, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Register to attend the webinar here.

For the entire list of requirements as well as a Notice of Funding Opportunity, visit: Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Program (TPRA). Questions about the new grant can be directed to Ashleigh Vize at Ashleigh.vize@iwd.iowa.gov.