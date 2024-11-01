Greater Bay Area Cultural Heritage Forum concluded expanding areas for cooperation to promote integration and sharing

MACAU, November 1 - Under the patronage of the National Cultural Heritage Administration and the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, co-organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province and the Development Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government, and supported by MGM, the “Greater Bay Area Cultural Heritage Forum” was held at the Macao Cultural Centre Small Auditorium on 31 October and 1 November. This Forum aims to further propel cooperation in the field of cultural heritage in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and leverage Macao’s role as a “base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist”. Various authoritative experts and scholars from home and abroad shared research results and delivered speeches on various topics, and the Forum was concluded successfully.

The Acting Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Choi Kin Long, concluded at the closing ceremony that the two-day Forum explored new ideas on the work of cultural heritage protection, further enhancing the friendship and exchanges between the Greater Bay Area and international counterparts, and broadening the insight of the work of cultural heritage protection, including: first, strengthen the cooperation in the field of cultural heritage among the three regions, in order to have mutual learning and sharing, improve the protection mechanism of cultural relics and intangible cultural heritage in the Greater Bay Area, and protect the cultural heritage of the Greater Bay Area and cultural memories; second, fully explore the traditional cultural advantages of the Greater Bay Area, make good use of advanced scientific and technological means, and stimulate innovation in cultural inheritance and promotion; third, take advantage of the the “Maritime Silk Road”, integrate the cultural heritage and resources in different regions in the Greater Bay Area, and tell China’s stories well to the world. In the future, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area will further work together to improve the abilities and standards of cultural heritage protection, promote the prosperity and development of cultural undertakings in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and contribute to the development of the Cultural Bay Area.

Focusing on the “integration and sharing of cultural heritage in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area”, the two-day Forum attracted over 100 participants from different circles, including representatives of cultural departments from Hong Kong, Macao, and the nine cities of the Greater Bay Area, as well as members of the Antiquities Advisory Board and Advisory Committee on Built Heritage Conservation of Hong Kong SAR Government, and members of the Cultural Heritage Committee, the Cultural Development Consultative Committee, and the Urban Planning Committee of the Macao SAR Government. In addition to experts, scholars, and other onsite attendees, the Forum also received enthusiastic support and participation from the general public through livestreaming on the event website. An award ceremony for the “Call for Submission of Photographs of Revitalised Historic Buildings” was held during the closing ceremony of the Forum in recognition of the outstanding photographers and their works that capture wonderful stories through their lens.

The “Greater Bay Area Cultural Heritage Forum” was also complemented with a series of activities including guided tours to revitalised historic buildings in Macao, family workshops, and the “Exhibition of Selected Works from the Call for Submission of Photographs of Revitalised Historic Buildings”. For more information aboutthe activities and review ofthe Forum, please visit the Forum's website atwww.culturalheritage.mo/gbahforum/2024/.