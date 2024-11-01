LRT Seac Pai Van Line Officially Opens Today

MACAU, November 1 - LRT Seac Pai Van Line officially opened today (November 1). On the basis of the Taipa Line, Macau LRT first achieve the interchange network with extensions to Seac Pai Van Community.

The opening ceremony was held at the LRT Union Hospital Station, starting at 10 a.m. , jointly officiated by Chief Executive, Mr. Ho Iat Seng and Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr. Raimundo Arrais do Rosário. The President of the Board of Administration of Macao Light Rapid Transit Corporation, Limited., Mr, Ho Cheong Kei, stated in his speech that the opening of the Seac Pai Van Line marks the expansion of LRT services to the Seac Pai Van community. The expansion not only facilitates quicker and smoother travel experience for residents travelling between various areas of Taipa and the Barra area, it also provides new transportation options for citizens and tourists wishing to travel to Seac Pai Van and Coloane. With the gradual expansion of services at Union Hospital Station in the coming years, the number of passengers is expected to increase, and we look forward to seeing LRT playing an active role in public transportation.

Mr. Ho Cheong Kei emphasized that though Seac Pai Van Line has a total length of only 1.6 kilometers, it marks a new stage in the development of Macao's LRT and serves as a meaningful demonstration for the opening of new railway lines in the future. All staff of the MLM will continue to uphold a rigorous and dedicated approach to expanding operational services to the Seac Pai Van Line.

After the opening ceremony, the LRT Seac Pai Van Line will commence passenger service in the afternoon with the first train departing at 1:11 p.m.. The total travelling time of the line is about 2 minutes and trains frequency is about 6 minutes.