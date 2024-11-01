Maryland Horse Industry Board to Meeting November 12

November 1, 2024 ANNAPOLIS, MD– A meeting of the Maryland Horse Industry Board will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 10 A.M. by teleconference. Those interested in attending should contact Ross Peddicord at ross.peddicord@maryland.gov or phone 240-344-0000 for call-in information. ###

