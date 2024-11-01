City Comedy Club London Announce Charity Stand-Up Comedy for Palestine and Lebanon

London, United Kingdom – City Comedy Club London, a top comedy club featuring the best up-and-coming comedians, is excited to announce its upcoming charity stand-up comedy event for Palestine and Lebanon, which will take place on November 4th and be led by international comedian Victor Pãtrãşcan.

Held entirely in English, City Comedy Club London’s charity stand-up comedy event will deliver an unforgettable stand-up experience while donating all the money made to medical charities working on the ground in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon. The money will be split three ways between Doctors Without Borders, Palestinian Children Relief Fund, and Red Cross Lebanon.

“In need of a good laugh for a good cause? Come laugh with the funniest international comedians in London,” said a spokesperson for City Comedy Club London. “Expect a night of great atmosphere and the best kind of comedy: raw, full of gags and stories, and most importantly – politically incorrect.”

Victor Pãtrãşcan is a pretentious stand-up comedian and outrageous social commentator who was born in Romania. He has a unique approach to stand-up comedy, not only through his jokes but also because he produces, promotes, writes, and performs his shows all by himself.

In the first half of 2023, he sold out his solo show at The Comedy Store in London, UK, and a cathedral in Maastricht, Netherlands. Victor has toured across Europe and embarked on the first-ever self-produced comedy of Asia in the summer of 2023, travelling to Singapore, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, and Thailand. Throughout his career, Victor has performed in some of the quirkiest of places, from a fishing village in Iceland to a bar in Istanbul, from Kyiv to Paris, and from Oslo to Rome; he’s told jokes everywhere.

Doors open at 7:30 pm, and showtime is at 8:00 pm for City Comedy Club London’s stand-up comedy for Palestine and Lebanon charity event. Online tickets are available from £30, and tickets on the door are priced at £50. The show is located downstairs at the venue’s Trapeze Bar, which serves food and a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. With just 150 seats, the venue guarantees a good view in an intimate setting.

Those who would like to help the medical charities working on the ground in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon but do not wish to take part in the show can also purchase a donation ticket to offer their support.

City Comedy Club London invites those interested in enjoying a night of top-notch comedy in the heart of London for an important cause to visit its website to book a ticket and make a donation today.

About City Comedy Club London

City Comedy Club London is located in the heart of London and can be found downstairs at the Trapeze Bar, which offers a cosy atmosphere with just 150 seats to offer the audience a good view of world-class comedians. With shows featuring some of the best international and local up-and-coming comedians as well as comedy award winners from Comedy Central, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and Live at the Apollo, City Comedy Club London is the capital’s best-value stand-up comedy club.

