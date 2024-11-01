Employment and Labour hosts Domestic Workers Advocacy Session, 2 Nov

Department of Labour’s Compensation Fund to host Domestic Workers Advocacy Session in Bloemfontein, Free State province

The Compensation Fund will host a Domestic Workers Advocacy Session in Bloemfontein, Free State Province.

This will be the second Domestic Workers advocacy session to be hosted by the Fund for the 2024/2025 financial year. The first successful session was conducted recently in the Eastern Cape province.

These advocacy sessions are intended to educate Domestic Workers on their rights and responsibilities as well as on the claim process from registration, reporting and finalisation of a claim.

Domestic workers are now covered as Employees under the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA) 10 of 2022 as amended. This means that Domestic Workers are now entitled for compensation in the event they are injured or contract diseases while on duty.

In order to be assisted with their claims status, Domestic Workers are advised to bring along their Identity Document (ID) to the session.

The Advocacy Session will be held as follows:

Date: Saturday, 02 November 2024

Time: 09h00 – 14h00

Venue: Bon Hotel, Bloemfontein Central, Bloem Plaza, East Burger Street

For media enquires please contact:

Hlonitshwa Mpaka

Director: Communication and Stakeholder Management, Compensation Fund

Cell: 072 670 5464

E-mail: Hlonitshwa.mpaka@labour.gov.za