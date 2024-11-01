Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso engages with small-scale growers and NARYSEC participants, 6 Nov

The Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Mr Mzwanele Nyhontso, together with the mayor of eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, Cllr Cyril Xaba, will engage with small-scale growers and supported Rural Youth Enterprises, which forms part of the department’s National Rural Youth Service Corps (NARYSEC) programme in the Umbumbulu area under Ethekwini Metro in KwaZulu-Natal.

The department has invested in production inputs to the value of more than R4 million towards the Ratoon Management Programme which provides fertiliser and technical assistance to the small-scale growers. The South African Farmers Development Association (SAFDA) was appointed as an implementing agent to ensure the success of this initiative by guiding farmers on a day-to-day basis.

Over 800 of these small-scale producers are found in Umbumbulu alone. Minister Nyhontso together with the delegates will have an opportunity to engage with the community about the challenges they face, opportunities, and success stories of the sugar cane industry from the perspective of a previously disadvantaged emerging farmer.

In addition, as part of the build-up activities to the Presidential Imbizo scheduled for 8 November 2024 in eThekwini, the minister will lead the delegation on a walkabout to three households whose livelihoods are solely dependent on sugar cane farming within Ward 96, in Umbumbulu in the Mpandwini area of eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality.

Members of the media are invited to attend and provide coverage as follows:

Date: 6 November 2024

Time: 15:00

Venue: Mpandwini Community Hall, Ward 96, Umbumbulu, eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality

To RSVP and for further information regarding the event, kindly contact

Mr Sbonelo Hlongwane

Cell: 071 878 7900/033 355 4300/4416

E-mail sbonelo.hlongwane@dalrrd.gov.za