Karnataka Tourism to Highlight Its Diverse Offerings at WTM London 2024 and Roadshow in London

Ancient Bhutanatha Temple beside the serene Agasthya Lake, Badami Hampi's Stone Chariot: A Masterpiece of Timeless Craftsmanship and Architectural Splendor The majestic Mysore Palace Yana Caves: Nature's marvel hidden amidst the lush forests of Karnataka Indian Tiger at the Kabini Tiger Reserve

Explore the cultural heritage, natural beauty, and adventure opportunities of Karnataka at Stall No. N10-412, ExCel Hall, London and Hosts an Exclusive Roadshow

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karnataka Tourism is preparing for a robust presence at the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2024, one of the most prestigious events in the global travel industry, set to take place from 5th to 7th November at ExCel Hall, London. Led by Ms. Salma Fahim, Secretary of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, the Karnataka delegation includes Mr. Rajendra K V, Director, Tourism, Government of Karnataka, along with representatives from the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), Jungle Lodges & Resorts Pvt. Ltd, and key stakeholders in the state’s tourism sector. The team is dedicated to showcasing Karnataka’s remarkable tourism assets and building international partnerships to enhance tourism opportunities in global markets.On the evening of 5th November, Karnataka Tourism will host an exclusive roadshow at the Crowne Plaza London, Docklands. This event will provide an engaging platform for travel trade professionals, media representatives, travel bloggers, and influencers to connect directly with the Karnataka delegation. The roadshow aims to foster new collaborations, raise awareness of Karnataka’s tourism offerings, and explore opportunities for innovative travel packages and partnerships.At Karnataka's WTM pavilion, attendees will be introduced to the state’s diverse tourism offerings, from UNESCO World Heritage sites like Hampi, Pattadakal, and the intricate temples of Belur and Halebidu, to the serene hill stations and lush coffee plantations of Coorg and Chikkamagaluru. The pavilion will also showcase the state’s pristine beaches along the Arabian Sea and Bengaluru's bustling urban culture and tech innovations. Moreover, Karnataka is home to five national parks, 18 wildlife sanctuaries, and nine bird sanctuaries, making it a photographer's and wildlife lover's dream with renowned wildlife sanctuaries—such as Bandipur, Nagarhole, Bannerghatta, and Kabini National Parks—along with adventure tourism and eco-tourism initiatives, will underscore the state's rich biodiversity and captivating landscapes. Additionally, attendees will be introduced to Karnataka's vibrant cultural offerings, from the grandeur of Mysore’s palaces to a year-round calendar of traditional festivals and artistic celebrations, such as Ugadi, Hampi Festival, Pattadakal Dance Festival, Mysore Dasara and many more, showcasing the state as a diverse and captivating travel destination.The event will spotlight Karnataka’s exceptional cultural heritage, where ancient temples, palaces, and traditional art forms reflect centuries-old craftsmanship and spiritual depth. Karnataka’s role as a key destination for travelers seeking a blend of serenity, adventure, and cultural discovery makes it ideal for visitors from across the world.In alignment with Karnataka Tourism’s commitment to sustainability and community-driven tourism, the delegation will engage with international travel agencies, media, and tourism industry leaders at WTM London. The goal is to foster partnerships, expand Karnataka’s presence in global tourism markets, and promote the state as a premier destination for culture, adventure, and sustainable tourism.Further, Karnataka Tourism will highlight new initiatives, including the development of spiritual and rural tourism circuits, adventure activities such as trekking and river rafting, and unique niche tourism products to cater to global travelers seeking experiential journeys.The Karnataka Tourism delegation will be available at Stall No. N10-412 at ExCel Hall, London, from 5th to 7th November 2024. Through this participation, Karnataka Tourism seeks to expand its outreach to the United Kingdom, Europe, and beyond, reinforcing Karnataka’s appeal as an essential destination for culture, adventure, and sustainable tourism.

Script your Adventure at Karnataka I Karnataka Tourism I Karnataka World

