Mitch Gould and CPl: Driving Innovation in the Future of the Home Center within the Home Improvement Retail Industry

Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Consumer Products International

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Consumer Products International (CPI) shares insights from The Farnsworth Group into the rapidly evolving home improvement retail industry and CPI’s strategic approach to supporting home centers in adapting to market challenges.With more than two years of exponential growth, the U.S. home improvement sector has faced recent headwinds due to high supply demand, inflationary pressures, and intensified online competition. Gould emphasizes that moving forward, home centers must innovate and focus on the lucrative professional contractor market to maintain relevance.Market Growth and Future ChallengesIn 2021, home improvement sales in the U.S. totaled approximately $540 billion, and forecasts project these figures will surpass $620 billion by 2025. Growth has been fueled by an increased demand for both Do-It-Yourself (DIY) and Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) projects, driven by pandemic-related lifestyle changes. As many families opted to renovate rather than buy in a tight housing market, the industry saw unprecedented growth across the residential sector.“Success for home centers and hardware stores hinges on more than merely fulfilling orders,” said Gould. “They must streamline distribution logistics and introduce tailored services that appeal to professional contractors who are reshaping the demand landscape.”“I have sold millions into Home Depot, Lowe’s, Costco, and Walmart and have represented Fortune 500 brands,” Gould added.The Professional Market: A Growth OpportunityConsumer Products International recognizes that as DIY demand plateaus, the industry’s future lies in its ability to serve the Professional (Pro) market. As Pro projects become more common and expansive, home centers are reorienting toward Pro buyers with solutions designed to meet their complex needs. These strategies involve creating infrastructure for bulk supply warehousing and incorporating logistics enhancements to service high-volume orders efficiently.“Home centers must bridge the gap between traditional retail and modern logistics,” explained Gould. “This includes new partnerships, distribution centers, and incentivized programs for Pro pickup and online orders, particularly in underserved areas.”A Strategic Vision for Consumer Products InternationalCPI’s approach aligns with these industry shifts, as the company collaborates with manufacturers and suppliers to develop products and distribution models that simplify purchasing for professionals. With Gould’s expertise in market-driven distribution solutions, CPI is set to help bridge the gap between consumer demand and home center offerings, further positioning home improvement retailers as indispensable resources in the professional market.Gould concluded, “As the landscape shifts, Consumer Products International will continue to lead with solutions that are not only innovative but also practical for our partners. By building the foundation for tomorrow’s home improvement industry, we’re helping retailers cater to the Pro customers who represent the future of this dynamic market.”For more information about Consumer Products International and its upcoming initiatives, please visit consumerproductsintl.com MORE ON CPI AND ITS FOUNDERConsumer Products International specializes in helping companies to launch and market new and existing products throughout the United States. CPI works closely with brand developers, manufacturers, and retail outlets to ensure a smooth transition from product launch through consumer purchase.Mitch Gould, the founder of CPI and IDM, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.