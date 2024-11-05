INS Global Achieves ISO 27001 and GDPR Compliance, Strengthening Data Security

INS Global is ISO 27001 Certified & GDPR Compliant

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- INS Global Achieves ISO 27001 and GDPR Compliance, Strengthening Data SecurityINS Global, a leading provider of global expansion and Employer of Record (EOR) services, is proud to announce its recent ISO 27001 and GDPR compliance. This significant milestone underscores INS Global’s commitment to the highest standards of data security and privacy protection for clients and partners worldwide.The ISO 27001 certification is a globally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS). This certification by the British Assessment Bureau confirms that INS Global adheres to stringent security measures, safeguarding client data from potential breaches and unauthorized access.In addition to ISO 27001, INS Global is now fully GDPR compliant, ensuring the protection and lawful processing of personal data in line with European Union regulations. This means clients can be assured that INS Global follows the strictest privacy standards when handling their data.“We are especially proud to have achieved ISO 27001 certification, reflecting our dedication to data security and privacy. This certification assures our clients that their data is safe with us as we continue to expand our global services reach,” said Wei Hsu, CEO of INS Global.To further promote transparency, INS Global has launched a new Trust Center landing page, providing comprehensive details on its security practices, compliance certifications, and privacy policies. Visit INS Global's Trust Center for more information.For inquiries, please contact:sales@ins-global.comAbout INS GlobalINS Global is a leader in global expansion solutions, offering Employer of Record (EOR), PEO, recruitment, and payroll services to help businesses expand internationally. Established in 2006, the company provides customized solutions to meet the challenges of international business operations.

