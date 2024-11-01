Creatio Unveils “Energy” Release, Marking a New Era of Business Automation

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio Unveils “Energy” Release, Marking a New Era of Business AutomationThe release redefines how no-code and AI taken together help businesses achieve unprecedented time-to-value and employee efficiencyCreatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today unveiled its most innovative release yet - Creatio Energy 8.2 - during a dynamic online event. This launch marks a new era of automation, where AI and no-code together set a modern market standard, delivering unprecedented speed, agility, autonomy, and a remarkable increase in productivity.Businesses are often overwhelmed by the cost and complexity of traditional SaaS applications, which are slow to implement, overengineered, and have low adoption rates. In contrast, Creatio “Energy” heralds a new era of enterprise software – built on no-code and AI – that delivers greater economic value, provides engaging user experiences, and replaces static forms and data with conversational prompts that drive deep insights. This new approach enables businesses to realize productivity savings of up to 80% for key knowledge worker roles, unlocking new levels of efficiency.“With the launch of ‘Energy,’ Creatio continues to disrupt the business automation landscape with no-code and AI,” said Katherine Kostereva, CEO at Creatio. “The release combines agentic, generative, and prescriptive AI with our no-code tools, empowering business technologists to innovate and optimize operations like never before. Creatio delivers a unified AI architecture with a robust set of the latest AI capabilities, all easily configured with no-code tools and ready to use from day one.”“With Creatio modern technology, we've been able to realize value extremely fast, boost front-office productivity, increase average order size, and streamline our commercial processes - all without the need for IT and development resources,” adds Jim Slomka, Chief Revenue Officer at BSN Sports and a Creatio customer.According to the September 2024 Forrester report, The Four Agreements of Modern Business Apps, “AI is the force that most clearly marks the upcoming new era of business apps. To survive — and even thrive — in this new era, vendors must reimagine business apps to offer greater streams of value. They must become truly intelligent, dynamic, adaptable, and composable, be powered by cloud platforms, and offer AI, low-code, and marketplaces. “Key features and enhancements of Creatio Energy 8.2:No-Code AI Skill Development: Creatio now supports AI Skills, which are the building blocks that enable Copilot to execute specific intelligent tasks. With Creatio’s no-code tools, users can effortlessly create new AI Skills using natural language, with no coding required. This makes AI accessible to all employees, regardless of technical expertise. Energy also adds over 80 new no-code feature enhancements to further improve no-code productivity.Unified Agentic, Generative and Prescriptive AI: Creatio also introduces a new AI Command Center that integrates all three AI types—prescriptive, generative, and agentic—into a single platform. This unified approach provides organizations with the ability to design, deploy, and refine AI Skills without specialized technical expertise.Modern CRM with Pre-Built AI Skills: The new release seamlessly embeds over 20 pre-configured AI Skills into sales, marketing, and customer service processes, enabling intelligent automation that reduces friction, increases efficiency, and enhances customer engagement. This list will be rapidly evolving as new AI Skills will be published rapidly from Creatio and its ecosystem of partners. Energy also adds over 100 new enhancements to CRM processes to improve user experience and drive greater automation.Accelerated Adoption: Unlike traditional AI platforms that impose hidden fees and complex user licensing or usage costs, Creatio “Energy” accelerates user adoption by including cutting-edge AI as part of its base software license, providing a clear and predictable cost structure for organizations scaling their AI investments. AI Command Center provides tools that allow Administrators to have full visibility into AI Skills adoption, including the ability to track consumption and users of each AI Skill.Taken together, Creatio Energy represents a paradigm shift for no-code, moving beyond being a mere toolset for building applications to becoming an intelligent co-creator that actively collaborates with users. By integrating AI into every stage of app development, Creatio enables organizations to accelerate their innovation cycles, enhance customer experiences, and accelerate time-to-value. This transformation allows companies to reimagine what’s possible, positioning them to stay ahead of the curve.To learn more about Creatio and watch the recording of the presentation, please follow the link Request a live demo to explore the new Creatio release.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please review the following example scenarios or visit www.creatio.com

