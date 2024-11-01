California Selected as Headquarters for the National Semiconductor Technology Center

First-of-its kind facility is key pillar of CHIPS for America effort to boost U.S. semiconductor leadership around the world

Sacramento, CA – California has been selected as the CHIPS for America Design and Collaboration Facility (DCF), as announced today by the U.S. Department of Commerce (Commerce) and Natcast, the operator of the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC). The DCF will be one of three CHIPS for America research and design (R&D) facilities and will also operate as the headquarters for the NTSC and Natcast.

“California has built a world-class innovation economy and has been at the forefront of the semiconductor industry for decades,” said Senator Alex Padilla. “Establishing the NSTC headquarters and design hub in California will capitalize on our state’s unparalleled assets to grow a highly skilled workforce and develop next-generation advancements. This CHIPS Act funding will propel emerging technologies and protect America’s global semiconductor leadership, all while bringing good-paying jobs to our state.”

The DCF is expected to drive more than $1 billion in research funding and create more than 200 direct jobs over the next 10 years. It will serve as the center for advanced semiconductor research in chip design, electronic design automation, chip and system architecture, and hardware security and will be integral to the country’s semiconductor workforce development efforts.

“We are thrilled that the Department of Commerce and Natcast chose to locate this critically important facility in Sunnyvale, the heart of the Silicon Valley, alongside the world’s largest concentration of semiconductor businesses, talent, intellectual property, and investment activity,” said Dee Dee Myers, Senior Economic Advisor to Governor Newsom and Director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz). “The Newsom Administration and our partners across the industry know how important it is to shorten the timeframe from R&D to commercialization. We are looking forward to a productive partnership with the Department of Commerce and Natcast to ensure that CHIPS for America will be an enduring success not only for our state but for the entire country.”

The DCF will convene semiconductor industry leaders from across the U.S., offering unparalleled engagement and collaboration opportunities to a diverse array of stakeholders throughout the semiconductor value chain, and will administer the NSTC Design Enablement Gateway, helping drive technological advances in semiconductor design and manufacturing to transfer at scale. The facility will also support NSTC Workforce Center of Excellence programs and initiatives to build and sustain the diverse and skilled workforce necessary for the U.S semiconductor industry to grow. With the largest public higher education system in the U.S., world-class research institutions like UC Berkeley and Stanford, and surrounding national labs, California’s unmatched talent pipeline will foster a dynamic workforce that advances the DCF mission.

“California continues to be a global leader in innovation and entrepreneurship, translating fundamental research discoveries into foundational technologies,” said Theresa Maldonado, Ph.D., P.E., Vice President for Research and Innovation at the University of California Office of the President. “The University of California is committed to working hand-in-hand with Natcast and the DCF on next generation semiconductor research and workforce development to ensure the U.S. remains a world leader in this field.”

As outlined in the recently released NSTC Strategic Plan, the DCF will lower the barriers to semiconductor prototyping, experimentation, and other R&D activities that will support America’s global strength and leadership in design, materials, and process innovation while enabling a vibrant domestic industry.

To read the full press release from the U.S. Department of Commerce, visit here. To learn more about the benefits of NSTC Membership and to join, visit natcast.org/nstcmembership.