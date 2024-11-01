Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts sends condolences to family of North West farmer who died during a farm fire in North West

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Ms Bernice Swarts extends her heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr Henk Meyer, who tragically lost his life during efforts to protect his property from a recent fire in the North West.

Deputy Minister Swarts also wishes speedy recovery to those who sustain injuries in this incident.

“This incident underscores the increasing threat posed by veld and wildland fires, exacerbated by climate change, and the need for coordinated efforts across landowners, Fire Protection Associations (FPAs), communities, Provincial District Municipality Centres (PDMCs) and District Municipalities to prevent and manage fires,” said Deputy Minister Swarts.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), in line with its mandate under the National Veld and Forest Fire Act 101 of 1998 (NVFFA), emphasizes that veld fire management is a shared responsibility. Primary accountability for fire preparedness, prevention, and response rests with landowners and local government entities. Property owners are urged to be members of their local Fire Protection Associations (FPAs), as required by the NVFFA, and to implement fire management strategies such as establishing fire breaks and maintaining firefighting equipment.

FPAs are vital statutory organizations established to coordinate firefighting and prevention efforts among members and across their areas of jurisdiction. In addition to creating fire management plans, FPAs play a critical role in fire response and protection of property and livelihoods. The DFFE supports these associations by developing strategies to strengthen their capacity, alongside providing financial resources, planning assistance, and access to the Working on Fire (WoF) Programme.

The DFFE’s WoF Programme serves as a secondary responder, offering skilled manpower and equipment to complement local fire management efforts. The programme has established 231 bases nationally, including 16 in the North West, employing 350 firefighters. While WoF provides crucial firefighting support, it is not the sole firefighting authority and is meant to bolster local and provincial capacity, which remains primarily responsible for direct fire management.

In response to the recent disingenuous public commentary by the North West Umbrella Fire Protection Association chairperson, Mr Eric Stock which criticised DFFE for lack of support, the Deputy Minister said, “I would like to clarify that the Department operates as a regulatory authority under NVFFA and offers secondary support rather than primary fire management. Any extensions to the fire season or increased local resources require collaboration between landowners, FPAs, local and provincial authorities, as DFFE’s resources are allocated equitably across the country”.

The North West Umbrella FPA previously made various requests to the DFFE to amongst others extend the fire season, transfer to it vehicles for the FPAs and training. In addition to the formal correspondence dated 18 March 2024, 21 May 2024 and 7 August 2024, the Department has been working with the NW Umbrella and has held numerous meetings with them.

During this financial year, two strategic meetings have been held in June and August 2024, the first one with Senior Managers of the Department and the second one was a broader stakeholder engagement with the Senior Managers of the Department led by the Deputy Minister. In attendance were also stakeholders from different municipalities, PDMCs and FPAs in the North West. In both these meetings, all the issues raised by the NW Umbrella FPA were addressed.

“Based on various requests, including from the NW UFPA, the DFFE has concluded to provide fire fighting vehicles to capacitate the FPAs through the District Municipalities. Consultations are underway with the PDMCs and District Municipalities and the transfer of all the vehicles should be finalised by the end of November 2024. The transfer of the vehicles will be in line with section 7(b) of the Act. The transfer of the vehicles offers the Minister an opportunity to assist FPAs in achieving the purpose of the NVFFA and assisting them to be compliant to the NVFFA,” said Swarts.

Deputy Minister Swarts urges local communities, municipalities, and FPAs to remain proactive and vigilant in their fire preparedness efforts. A collaborative approach involving all stakeholders is crucial to safeguarding lives, property, and ecosystems.

