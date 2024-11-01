Ministr Nobuhle Nkabane welcomes support for student housing in MTBPS

The Honourable Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr. Nobuhle Nkabane, has expressed strong support and appreciation for the measures outlined by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in the 2024 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) presented in Parliament yesterday. The Minister, Dr Nkabane welcomes the government’s decisive steps toward addressing critical issues in higher education, specifically focusing on student housing.

In particular, allocating student housing at six higher education institutions reflects a much-needed commitment to resolving various issues students face nationwide.

The Minister, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane says that this allocation demonstrates a forward-looking approach from the National Treasury. By focusing on infrastructure expansion for student accommodation, the government is ensuring that students not only have a place to stay but also a conducive environment for academic success.

Minister Nkabane reassures students, institutions, and the broader public that the department is working in collaboration with NSFAS to improve the efficiency of the accommodation accreditation process and ensure that no student is left behind due to a lack of safe, affordable housing.

As the government continues to tackle the economic challenges faced by the nation, Minister Nkabane remains confident that the Department of Higher Education and Training will see sustained improvements in critical areas such as infrastructure development, student support services, and access to affordable, quality education for all.

