Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike gives keynote address at Village Economy Indaba, 1 Nov

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike,will give a keynote address at the Village Economy Indabaon Friday, 1st November 2024, at Maile DiepkuilTlhabane, in Rustenburg North West.



Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:



Date: Friday 1st November 2024

Time: 09:30-13:00

Venue: Maile Diepkuil, in Rustenburg North West.



The Village Economy Indaba is an initiative that aims to transform the economy of rural communities by fostering relevant support and mentorship programmes for 12 months to address unique challenges faced by rural communities. Deputy Minister Litsike will be joined by the Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong.



For Media Enquiries:

DWYPD Head of Communications

Mr Cassius Selala

Cell: 060 534 0672

