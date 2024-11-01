Submit Release
MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko and Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza lead food safety blitz at spaza shops in Ekurhuleni, 1 Nov

The Gauteng Department of Health, led by MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, together with Ekurhuleni Executive Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza and local Councillors, will today conduct a food safety blitz at local spaza shops in Ekurhuleni Townships.

This initiative aims to educate the public about food safety and monitor compliance with food safety standards by local businesses and protect public health.

Members of the media are invited to join the blitz as follows:

Date: Today, Friday, 01 November 2024
Time: 08:30 AM
Starting Location: Duduza Customer Care Centre (CCC)
Areas to be visited: Tsakane, Duduza, and Nigel

Media enquiries:
Motalatale Modiba, Head of Communication
Cell: 064 803 0808 
E-mail: healthmediaenquiries@gauteng.gov.za
 

