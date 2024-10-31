To His Excellency, Mr. Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government of Spain

Dear Mr. President,

We were deeply saddened by the news of numerous casualties and the destruction caused by the severe floods in the Valencia region.

In light of this tragedy, on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives, and to all the people of Spain. I wish a swift recovery to the injured and hope for the prompt elimination of the consequences of this natural disaster.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 31 October 2024