Avant Launches Zellulin® BioPlatform Pioneering a New Genre of Skincare Active of Cell-Identical Multipeptide Complexes

(left) Zellulin® co-branding mark, (right) Zellulin® ZelluGEN™ Experience Kit

Created by Nature. Sustainably Replicated by Biotech.

SINGAPORE, November 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avant, a biotech company recognized as a “Technology Pioneer” by the World Economic Forum in 2021 and a Bloomberg “New Economy Catalyst” in 2022, proudly announces the launch of Zellulin® BioPlatform , a revolutionary advancement in skincare technology. This innovation addresses the environmental, animal welfare, and traceability challenges of traditional marine peptide production methods. ZellulinBioPlatform ushers in a new era of sustainable skincare innovation, reducing stress on the ocean ecosystem and promoting marine biodiversity.The global bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% from USD 5.24 billion in 2023 to USD 8.64 billion in 2032. The growth is driven by increasing consumer preference for natural, eco-friendly, and sustainable beauty and personal care products.Existing peptide production methods, including chemical extraction and conditioned medium using animal-sourced raw materials, synthetic processes, and precision fermentation, have various challenges and restrictions, such as environmental contamination, traceability issues, and limited functionality in delivering comprehensive skincare benefits.Avant's patented ZellulinBioplatform offers a revolutionary approach to peptide production. By utilizing cultivated marine cells, we can now produce cell-identical proteins and peptides, yielding precisely what cells produce for their optimal function. This breakthrough enables the creation of sustainable, nature-balanced biopeptide complexes with unparalleled skin-loving benefits.ZellulinBioplatform’s first product, ZelluGEN™, is an ECM-targeted regenerative peptide complex for skin. It instructs skin cells to generate more ECM, including collagen, integrin, and fibrinogen.In a single-blind, placebo-controlled efficacy study of an eye cream containing 1% ZellulinZelluGEN™ active, results showed statistically significant benefits:• Increases skin hydration, firmness and elasticity;• Maintains skin barrier; and• Promotes skin collagen production.In a consumer perception blind test of a face cream containing 1% ZellulinZelluGEN™ active:• 64% of the respondents saw a significant improvement in their skin appearance within 14 days;• 82% of the respondents are interested in buying the product after knowing the technology; and• 92% of the respondents are open to using the product containing ingredients derived from fish cells manufactured responsibly and cruelty-free."The ZellulinBioPlatform represents a paradigm shift in skincare technology." said Carrie Chan, CEO of Avant, "By harnessing the power of nature and biotechnology, we are able to deliver skincare ingredients that not only address the signs of aging on a cellular level but also adhere to our commitment to sustainability and traceability. As a user of vegan skincare products for ethical reasons, I am very happy on a personal level that Zellulinchecks all my boxes of having high efficacy, being derived from natural materials and without concerns about animal cruelty, dosage safety or provenance."The key features of the ZellulinBioPlatform include:• Sustainable replication of functional proteins from cultivated marine cells;• Transformation of these proteins into nature-balanced biopeptide complexes with comprehensive skincare benefits;• Enhanced traceability and control over batch-to-batch variability; and• 75% lower GHG footprint than traditional animal-based marine peptides.“The ZellulinBioPlatform offers an exciting new option for skincare brands whose consumers look for research-based, science-backed products with multiple functions in a simple formula.” said Rohit Drolia, Regional Industry Director, Personal & Home Care, Connell Caldic, “Traceability and sustainability are increasingly important in the selection of ingredients. Zellulinis a good example of how biotech brings a lot of new possibilities.”ZellulinZelluGEN™is available in the following channels:• ZellulinWebsite: https://zellulin.tech • SpecialChem: https://cosmetics.specialchem.com/product/i-avant-zellulin-zellugen-10-solution • UL Prospector: https://www.ulprospector.com/en/na/PersonalCare/search?k=Zellulin&st=1 Connell Caldic’s booth at the upcoming in-cosmetics Asia at BITEC, Bangkok, on November 5-7, 2024• ZellulinBooth No.10-P12a at the upcoming Cosmopack Asia, Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo on November 12-14, 2024. ZellulinBioPlatform is selected as a Finalist of Cosmopack Asia Awards 2024 Innovative Technology https://www.cosmoprofawards-asia.com/en/finalist/cosmopack Complimentary Experience Kits are offered with the purchase of products while stock lasts.For interview requests or media inquiries, please contact enquiry@zellulin.tech.About Avant and ZellulinAvant Biotechnology Pte. Ltd. (“Avant”) is a biotechnology group that operates in Singapore and Hong Kong. The Company develops an end-to-end platform for cell-cultivated marine proteins. Zellulinis the registered trademark of Avant for skincare, personal care, health, and wellness products and ingredients. ZellulinZelluGEN™ is manufactured in Singapore at Avant’s production facility and complies with ISO 22716: 2007 (Cosmetic GMP).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.