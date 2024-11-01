Collaboration Ticket Announced for "BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War" and "NARUTO" Areas at Anime Park Nijigen no Mori

The tickets allow fans to experience both "BLEACH THE NIGHT WALK WARFARE" and "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" in Awaji, Japan

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori, located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park in Japan, has announced special collaboration tickets between two attractions in the park -- the limited-time event "BLEACH THE NIGHT WALK WARFARE" and permanent attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato", both fusing Japanese pop culture elements with the vast nature of the Awaji Island region. The collaboration tickets, allowing guests to enjoy both attractions within one day at a discount of approximately 10% of the regular price, are being sold from October 23rd, 2024 to February 11th, 2025.

Both "BLEACH" and "NARUTO" are major works of Japanese anime and pop culture which gained popularity in the 2000s and hold a special place in the hearts of young adults today. This collaboration aims to allow these young adults to take a nostalgic trip down memory lane and introduce new generations to the worlds of ninja and Soul Reapers, within the pleasant fall season of Awaji Island.

■Collaboration Ticket Overview

Sales Period: October 23rd, 2024 to Tuesday, February 11th, 2025

Duration of Use: October 23rd, 2024 to Tuesday, February 11th, 2025

Price: Adults (12 and up) 6,500 to 7,900 yen

Children (5 to 11) 3,800 to 4,600 yen

*All prices include tax.

*Prices vary by date.

*Guests may be asked to verify their age at the entrance.

Attractions:

- Entry ticket to "BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War" x Nijigen no Mori collaboration event "BLEACH THE NIGHT WALK WARFARE"

- Light Tickets for NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato

Tickets: https://www.asoview.com/channel/tickets/CIHM6SZ4aB/

■Overview: Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori" within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park

Awaji Island is accessible from Kobe by a five-minute drive over the Akashi-Kaikyo Bridge. Located within the vast and lush greenery of Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, anime park Nijigen no Mori fuses Japanese pop culture with technology and nature to create unique experiences that immerse guests into the worlds of Japanese anime, manga, video games, and more.

Attractions include experiential areas that recreate the worlds of NARUTO, Godzilla, Crayon Shinchan, and Dragon Quest. Details are available of the official Nijigen no Mori website.

https://nijigennomori.com/en/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.