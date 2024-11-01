Unbreakables Foundation Announces Scholarships for Montana High School Class of 2025

Empowering Young Adults and Inspiring Resilience

We believe that leaders are born through resilience, and there’s no place like Montana to foster that spirit.” — Dr. Braxton Norwood

BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unbreakables Foundation, Co-founded by Montana native and entrepreneur Dr. Braxton Norwood , proudly announces the launch of its inaugural scholarship program for high school students across Montana. Designed to support, inspire, and uplift graduating seniors, the inaugural Unbreakables Scholarship will provide selected Class of 2025 students with financial assistance as they pursue higher education or vocational training.Empowering Young Montanans to Realize Their DreamsUnbreakables Foundation, grounded in values of resilience, community, and empowerment, will offer scholarships to deserving Montana high school students who demonstrate a commitment to making a positive impact within their communities. These scholarships aim to support those who have overcome significant challenges or shown extraordinary determination and integrity in the face of adversity. The foundation will select applicants who embody the core qualities of resilience, integrity, and dedication to personal and community growth.Investing in Montana’s FutureDr. Braxton Norwood is a Montana entrepreneur known for his passion for giving back to his home state. Having faced and overcome his own share of challenges, Dr. Norwood launched the foundation with Antonia Kuksova to create opportunities for young people who are striving to succeed, despite obstacles in their path.“Our goal with the Unbreakables Scholarship is to help empower young Montanans, giving them the support they need to follow their ambitions and become leaders who will inspire their communities and future generations.”Scholarship Details and Application ProcessUnbreakables scholarships will be awarded to Montana high school seniors who plan to attend a two- or four-year college, university, or vocational program. Each recipient will receive financial support and have the opportunity to participate in mentorship programs led by Ms. Kuksova, Dr. Norwood, or other Unbreakables Foundation partners.Applications for the Unbreakables Scholarship will open in early 2025, and the foundation encourages students, teachers, and counselors to spread the word. Interested students can visit unbreakables.org to learn more. Recipients will be announced in Spring 2025.About the Unbreakables FoundationFounded by Antonia Kuksova and Braxton Norwood, the Unbreakables Foundation is committed to empowering individuals and communities through educational support, resilience-building programs, and mentorship. By working directly with young people who embody an unbreakable spirit, the foundation aims to foster positive change and long-term impact in Montana and beyond.Unbreakables Foundation looks forward to supporting Montana’s Class of 2025. This scholarship program marks the next step in an ongoing commitment to fostering resilience and leadership in Big Sky Country.

