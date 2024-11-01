South Australian inquiry into stillbirth

The extent and impact of stillbirth in South Australia will be the focus of a significant new inquiry aimed at reducing loss and better supporting women and families.

Member for Newland Olivia Savvas has successfully moved a motion to establish a parliamentary inquiry to examine the prevalence, causes and effects of stillbirth and how to enhance supports.

More than 7 in 1,000 births in South Australia are stillbirths, leaving so many devastated families asking why.

The most common causes of stillbirth are congenital anomaly (32 per cent), unexplained antepartum fetal death (15 per cent), and maternal conditions (13 per cent).

Ms Savvas has already met with medical experts in this field from the Women’s and Children’s Hospital, as well as community support groups, to hear about the work that is already underway in this space, and how a parliamentary inquiry could assist further.

The committee will investigate and report on stillbirth in South Australia, including:

Best practice stillbirth prevention education and awareness programs for expectant parents

Public education programs to increase community awareness of stillbirth and where people can access support

Models of care in pregnancy to help reduce stillbirth, including for priority populations

Follow-up care including mental health support or care in subsequent pregnancies for parents after stillbirth

Support and training for healthcare professionals

Data collection, reporting and monitoring

Allocation of research efforts

It comes as a new clinic at the Women’s and Children’s Hospital is achieving great success in helping impacted families navigate a new pregnancy after experiencing a late pregnancy loss.

Since it started earlier this year, the Wattle Clinic has successfully supported 29 women in giving birth to healthy babies, following previous losses. A further 10 women are currently actively being supported in their pregnancies.

The Malinauskas Labor Government contributed $50,000 in funding to start the clinic in January.

The Wattle Clinic integrates expert medical and midwifery care, ensuring high-quality diagnosis and surveillance for pregnancies complicated by maternal or fetal conditions.

This multidisciplinary approach is crucial in managing the complexities associated with pregnancies following loss, offering women a supportive and compassionate environment to carry their new pregnancies with confidence.

The funding also facilitated specialised training for 40 midwives and nurses in bereavement and loss, further strengthening the clinic’s pioneering services.

The Wattle Clinic also plays an important role in educating the next generation of healthcare professionals. Collaborating with the University of South Australia, the clinic provides students with valuable opportunities to engage in real training early in their careers, focusing on how to support families through pregnancy loss.

The Wattle Clinic is named after Australia's national floral emblem, the wattle, symbolising resilience and new beginnings.

The Malinauskas Government also committed $800,000 over four years in 2022 to SIDS and Kids SA to expand its Red Tree Foundation grief counselling service.

The funding has allowed the organisation to offer much-needed support to families affected by the sudden and unexpected death of a child aged up to 17 years.

Previously the age limit was 6 years, leaving many parents and families experiencing unimaginable grief without the support they need.

Hundreds more counselling sessions are now being offered to bereaved family members, with counsellor hours increased and community support groups expanded.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

As a community we need to learn more about the causes, impacts and ways we can better support affected South Australians.

I commend Olivia’s determination in seeking answers to the question of why for so many grieving families.

I’m also very pleased about the fantastic success the Wattle Clinic is having in helping more families experience joy after the heartbreak of a loss.

Attributable to Olivia Savvas

Like so many families, mine has experienced the heartbreak of losing a baby and I want to shine a light on this important issue.

My baby brother Benjamin was born awake at 24 weeks’ gestation but passed soon after. Our entire lives have very much been shaped by the gravity of this loss and I want to do all I can to better support other families in this situation.

Our focus will be seeking answers about why this happens and investigating ways to hopefully reduce the prevalence and better support impacted families.

We owe it collectively to all the babies who should have learned to ride a bike, who should have learned to read, who should have gone to school, who should have celebrated Christmases and 21st birthdays and who may have had the chance later to have babies of their own.

Attributable to Women’s and Children’s Health Network Chief Executive, Rebecca Graham

The Wattle Clinic is one of our most precious resources. Supporting women who have gone through such traumatic experiences is a privilege and we are proud to have delivered 29 babies so far this year through this incredible initiative.

Here, women find not just routine pregnancy care, but also compassion, empathy, and a nurturing environment with antenatal continuity of midwifery care to embark on their journey.

With every appointment and consultation, the clinic continues to nurture hope and healing for all who walk through its doors.

Attributable to Wattle Clinic consumer Hayley Wolf who lost her son Zen after a stillbirth at 38 weeks and now has a three-month-old old son Bodhi

I couldn’t imagine going through pregnancy without the care of the Wattle Clinic. It was like being cared for by family, for both me and my husband Demian.

I had extra scans, CTG monitoring, and appointments whenever I needed them – anytime I was concerned, the team was there to support me.