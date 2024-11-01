Health giant acquires Western Hospital

The State Government has successfully supported the sale of Western Hospital to a new operator, keeping its doors open and its services available to residents of the western suburbs.

Health giant, Amplar Health, owned by Medibank Group, has teamed up with a consortium of doctors, Seabreeze Healthcare, to acquire the hospital, following negotiations with the administrator, Ernst & Young, and the State Government.

The private hospital first opened in 1974 in Henley Beach and has had a long history of providing surgical and medical acute care services to residents in Adelaide’s west.

The hospital has run at a loss for several years, going into voluntary administration in January this year.

To assist with the successful sale, the Malinauskas Labor Government has agreed for the hospital to undertake nearly 4000 elective surgery cases from our public health system over the next three years, boosting its workload, while taking pressure off our health system.

The hospital will operate as Western Adelaide Private Hospital, providing short stay clinical care with a focus on orthopaedics, ophthalmology, general surgery, gastroenterology and other procedures.

The Malinauskas Government will also provide a $3 million grant over two years to support critical changes to clinical services and patient care models, as part of a broader package of investment from the owner of the hospital building, Australian Unity, along with Medibank & doctors, to ensure the hospital’s long-term viability.

The State Government provided a short-term loan of $987,000 to Western Hospital last year to enable acute care and medical services to continue while the previous owners sought a new operator.

Imaging services will continue to be offered by Benson Radiology on site, and Australian Unity is working with GPs to maintain their services on site.

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

Today is a great day for the western suburbs, with Western Hospital to continue to operate in Henley Beach.

Since Western Hospital entered voluntary administration, the Malinauskas Labor Government has been working hard with the administrators to ensure this important hospital continued to operate.

It is not only good news for people in the western suburbs, but the ongoing operation of the hospital will also help ease the pressure on our public hospital system.

Attributable to Chris Picton

This is excellent news for private patients in the western suburbs who will be able to receive surgery at their local hospital. Importantly we will also be working with the hospital to use its spare capacity to help reduce public surgery waiting lists. I want to thank the Treasurer in particular for his work to ensure this hospital survives into the future.

SA Health already works closely with Amplar and Medibank on the delivery of home hospital services, and we now look forward to working closely with them at Western Adelaide Private Hospital to benefit western suburbs residents.

This positive news compliments the investments that the State Government is already making into the western suburbs - by adding 112 more beds to The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, building the new Woodville Ambulance Station and opening the BRIGHT hospital avoidance centre in Woodville.

Attributable to Robert Read, Medibank Group

Western Hospital has served Adelaide’s western suburbs for more than 50 years and it is a privilege to be part of this next phase in its history.

A stronger Western will ensure the community can access innovative care models, both in hospital and while they recover in the comfort of their home, where clinically appropriate. We welcome this opportunity to work alongside SA Health and be part of its progressive approach to healthcare.

Our investment in these care models is about driving Australia’s health transition forward for the benefit of patients, providers and the sustainability of the entire health system.

Attributable to Chris Smith, General Manager – Healthcare Property at Australian Unity

We’re pleased to have signed a 20-year lease with Western Adelaide Private Hospital, a joint venture between Medibank and cohort of doctors to bring expertise, capacity and financial strength to service the community’s health needs for the long-term.

After Western Hospital’s previous operator entered voluntary administration in late January this year, Australian Unity has continued to invest in keeping the hospital’s doors open to patients, doctors, nursing staff and volunteers.

We look forward to working with Western Adelaide Private Hospital to provide critical healthcare services to the South Australian community for years to come.

Attributable to Robyn Duggan, Ernst & Young

This sale will ensure the uninterrupted operation of Western Hospital, the continued provision of important medical services to the local community and the continued employment of 190 staff.

We wish to thank all the dedicated staff and surgeons at Western Hospital for their support and patience throughout the administration period and while we transition the operations of Western Hospital over to the new operator.

We also wish to acknowledge the significant financial support provided by the Company’s landlord, Australian Unity, that has enabled Western Hospital to continue to operate on a business as usual basis during this period.