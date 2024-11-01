Agricultural Fair Licensing - Change of Dates Public Hearing

MAINE, November 8 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: November 8, 2024

Start Time: 10:00 AM

Location: Microsoft Teams - Online Meeting

Meeting description/purpose:

On Friday, November 8, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. virtually via TEAMS, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry will hold a hearing pursuant to 7 M.R.S. Sections 83 and 84 and Department Rules, Chapters 11 and 12. The purpose of the hearing is to take testimony on the applications submitted by Farmington Fair, Houlton Fair, Pittston Fair, and Union Fair requesting to change their 2025 license dates. Any questions or inquiries should be directed to Kayla Jones, Agricultural Promotional Coordinator, 28 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333, via email at kayla.jones@maine.gov or call (207) 287-3491.

The dates requested by the applicants named above are as follows:

Farmington Fair: September 14 - 21, 2025

Houlton Fair: July 11 - 13, 2025

Pittston Fair: June 19 - 22, 2025

Union Fair: July 30, August 3, 2025

Name: Kayla Jones

Phone: (207) 287-3491