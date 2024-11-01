Agricultural Fair Licensing - Change of Dates Public Hearing
Date: November 8, 2024
Start Time: 10:00 AM
Location: Microsoft Teams - Online Meeting
On Friday, November 8, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. virtually via TEAMS, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry will hold a hearing pursuant to 7 M.R.S. Sections 83 and 84 and Department Rules, Chapters 11 and 12. The purpose of the hearing is to take testimony on the applications submitted by Farmington Fair, Houlton Fair, Pittston Fair, and Union Fair requesting to change their 2025 license dates. Any questions or inquiries should be directed to Kayla Jones, Agricultural Promotional Coordinator, 28 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333, via email at kayla.jones@maine.gov or call (207) 287-3491.
- Farmington Fair: September 14 - 21, 2025
- Houlton Fair: July 11 - 13, 2025
- Pittston Fair: June 19 - 22, 2025
- Union Fair: July 30, August 3, 2025
