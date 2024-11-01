Submit Release
News Search

There were 993 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,454 in the last 365 days.

Agricultural Fair Licensing - Change of Dates Public Hearing

MAINE, November 8 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: November 8, 2024

Start Time: 10:00 AM

Location: Microsoft Teams - Online Meeting

Meeting description/purpose:

On Friday, November 8, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. virtually via TEAMS, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry will hold a hearing pursuant to 7 M.R.S. Sections 83 and 84 and Department Rules, Chapters 11 and 12. The purpose of the hearing is to take testimony on the applications submitted by Farmington Fair, Houlton Fair, Pittston Fair, and Union Fair requesting to change their 2025 license dates. Any questions or inquiries should be directed to Kayla Jones, Agricultural Promotional Coordinator, 28 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333, via email at kayla.jones@maine.gov or call (207) 287-3491.

The dates requested by the applicants named above are as follows:

  • Farmington Fair: September 14 - 21, 2025
  • Houlton Fair: July 11 - 13, 2025
  • Pittston Fair: June 19 - 22, 2025
  • Union Fair: July 30, August 3, 2025

Join on Microsoft Teams

Related documents (if any):
Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

For further information, contact:

Name: Kayla Jones

Phone: (207) 287-3491

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Agricultural Fair Licensing - Change of Dates Public Hearing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more