Illinois Man Sentenced for Preparing False Tax Returns

An Illinois tax return preparer was sentenced yesterday to 16 months in prison for preparing and filing false tax returns for clients.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Gary Sandiego, of Barrington, owned and operated G. Sandiego and Associates, a tax preparation business. For tax years 2014 through 2017, he prepared and filed false income tax returns for his clients. Instead of relying on information provided by the clients, Sandiego either inflated or entirely fabricated expenses to falsely claim on the returns residential energy credits and employment-related expense deductions. As a result, Sandiego caused a tax loss to the IRS of approximately $4,586,154.

In addition to his prison sentence, U.S. District Court Judge Jorge L. Alonso for the Northern District of Illinois ordered Sandiego to serve one year of supervised release and pay $2,910,442 in restitution to the IRS.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and Acting U.S. Attorney Morris Pasqual for the Northern District of Illinois made the announcement.

IRS Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

Trial Attorneys Andrew Kameros and Sara Henderson of the Justice Department’s Tax Division are prosecuting the case.