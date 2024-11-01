Phoenix Moirai Launches Its Publishing Division With MindCraft–The Educational Singularity

Cover design for MindCraft–The Educational Singularity by Phoenix Moirai

Releasing on December 10, 2024, you can now pre-order this Ai-inspired thriller written by The Karate Kid's Darryl Vidal.

I've always loved the ideas behind time travel, quantum mechanics, and AI. I couldn’t help but ask: what would happen if sentient computers took over the world through manipulation of children?” — Darryl Vidal

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix Moirai is excited to announce the launch of its publishing division with the release of its debut novel, MindCraft–The Educational Singularity, written by Murietta, CA resident Darryl Vidal.On the eve of the Global MindCraft Universe Challenge, Justin Turner, a teenage master of the titular virtual reality game, and his friends (known online as the Digital Mavericks) discover a sinister underbelly within the MindCraft Universe that may use artificial intelligence and virtual manipulation to end the world as we know it."The AI-inspired thriller was born out of a longing to write a novel that merges my experience with the philosophical conundrums behind the ideas of sentient computers and the ‘Singularity’,” says author Darryl Vidal, a Grandmaster - Ju Dan, 10th degree black belt, and author of eight critically acclaimed books on Educational Technology, Ed Tech Strategic Planning and Digital Transformation. “I've always loved to read about and toy with the ideas behind time travel, quantum mechanics, and artificial intelligence. I couldn’t help but ask the question: what would happen if sentient computers took over the world through manipulation of the world's children?”Phoenix Moirai was incredibly excited to work with Darryl to bring this novel to the public. “When I found out Darryl was shopping a new science-fiction novel to publishers,” says Phoenix Moirai Creative Genius Bryan Caron, “not only did I immediately want to read it, but I knew it would be the ideal book to launch our new publishing division.”As a student and teacher of the art of Kenpo Karate for over fifty years, Darryl has a master’s degree (MA Ed) in Education (Instructional Technology) and is credited for creating the “Crane Kick” used in 1984s The Karate Kid.MindCraft–The Educational Singularity will be released on December 10, 2024. Consumers may pre-order the hardcover and Kindle at whimsillusion.com Amazon , BarnesandNoble.com, or by request at their favorite brick and mortar bookstore. Hardcover is priced at $30.95, while the Kindle and other digital formats are priced at $3.95.“With MindCraft, I hope to bring insight to the capabilities and misconceptions about AI,” says Darryl, “and shine a humorous light on human dependence on technology and how this might be exploited and manipulated.”

