Governor Newsom announces appointments 10.31.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Vickie Sakamoto, of Sacramento, has been appointed Assistant State Fire Marshal at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE.) Sakamoto has been Assistant Deputy Director at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection since 2024 and has served in several positions there since 1989, including Division Chief, Deputy State Fire Marshal – Supervisor, Deputy State Fire Marshal III – Specialist and Deputy State Fire Marshal. Sakamoto was a Fire Prevention Technician at the Florin Fire Protection District from 1986 to 1989. She is a member of Northern California Fire Prevention Officers. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $200,004. Sakamoto is a Democrat.

Donald Butz, of Carlsbad, has been appointed to the State Board of Fire Services. Butz has been Fire Chief at the Lakeside Fire Protection District since 2016. He was an Instructor at the San Diego County Office of Education from 2013 to 2021. Butz was a Fire Chief at the Viejas Fire Department from 2005 to 2016. He was a Deputy Fire Chief at the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District from 1999 to 2005. Butz is Vice President of the Fire Districts Association of California, an ex officio board member at the American Red Cross, a committee member of the SDG&E Wildfire Safety Community Advisory Council, and a member of the California Fire Chiefs Association and the Fire Agencies Insurance Risk Authority. He earned a Master of Arts degree in Leadership: Disaster Preparedness & Executive Fire Leadership from Grand Canyon University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Management from the University of Phoenix. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Butz is registered without party preference.

Zoraida Diaz, of Hercules, has been appointed to the State Board of Fire Services. Diaz has been Fire Chief for the City of Fremont since 2023. She was a Deputy Fire Chief at the City of Fremont Fire Department from 2021 to 2023. Diaz was an Assistant Chief of Operations for the Oakland Fire Department from 2020 to 2021. She was Battalion Chief at the City of Oakland Fire Department from 2015 to 2020. Diaz is a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs and the California Fire Chiefs Association. She earned a Master of Science degree in Rehabilitation Counseling and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the State University of New York at Albany. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Diaz is a Democrat.

Janet Ruiz, of Oceanside, has been appointed to the State Board of Fire Services. Ruiz has been Director of Strategic Communication at the Insurance Information Institute since 2015. She was Director of Communications at the Fireman’s Fund Insurance Company from 2006 to 2014. Ruiz was a Public Affairs Specialist for State Farm Insurance from 1989 to 2006. She is a member of the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriters Society. Ruiz earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Communications from Thomas Edison State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Ruiz is registered without party preference.

Yvette Roland, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the State Bar Court of California, where she has served since 2014. Roland was a Partner at Duane Morris LLP from 2006 to 2014 and at Hancock, Rothert & Bunshoft LLP from 1990 to 2005. Roland was an Associate at Baker & Hostetler/McCutchen, Black, Verleger & Shea from 1986 to 1990. She was a Law Clerk for the Honorable Terry J. Hatter, Jr. at the U.S. District Court, Central District of California from 1985 to 1986. Roland was a Law Clerk for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in 1981. She is a member of the National Council of Lawyer Disciplinary Boards, the California Association of Black Lawyers, the Black Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Bar Association, and the John M. Langston Bar Association. Roland earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law, a Master of Education degree from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and English from the University of California, Riverside. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $222,772. Roland is a Democrat.