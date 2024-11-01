FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams (DSAT) Visit Local Neighborhoods to Help Residents Apply for Disaster Assistance

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams (DSAT) will begin visiting neighborhoods in the City and Borough of Juneau starting this week to help residents who experienced damage from the Juneau Mendenhall Glacier (Áakʼw Tʼáak Sít’ and Sít’ Aant’aakú) flooding on August 5-6.

FEMA DSAT will coordinate with tribal, state, city, and borough officials. The teams help affected residents apply with FEMA and address immediate and emerging needs. Additionally, they provide application status updates and referrals to community resources. Tlingit & Haida Community Navigators are on site at the library ready to assist tribal citizens.

FEMA staff can easily be identified by their federal photo identification and FEMA clothing or vests. Residents are encouraged to ask for official photo ID before providing personal information.

Residents do not have to meet with FEMA in person to apply for assistance.

Additional ways to apply for disaster assistance with FEMA:

Visit the Juneau Disaster Recovery Center: Mendenhall Valley Public Library

3025 Dimond Park Loop

Juneau, AK 99801 Hours of Operation

Monday – Sunday, 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Location closed November 4 - 6 for election activities.



Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov for English, or DisasterAssistance.gov/es for Spanish.

Use the FEMA mobile app in English or Spanish.

Call the FEMA Alaska Call Center at 866-342-1699 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. AKT, Monday through Friday and 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. AKT, Saturday. Multilingual operators are available. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.

For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

