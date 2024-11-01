Family Law Attorney Addresses Persistent Child Support Misconceptions in 2024

Seeking guidance from experts can ensure that child support orders are fair, accurate, and in the best interests of the children involved.” — Esse Tuke

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the significant financial impact of child support on families across the United States, misconceptions surrounding this crucial aspect of family law persist. According to recent 2024 data, the average annual child support received by a parent in Michigan is $5,397 or $449.75 per month, representing 10.9% of the receiving parent's average annual income.

Esse Tuke, a family law attorney and founder of The Tuke Firm in Troy, Michigan, sheds light on these persistent misconceptions to relay accurate information to help families better understand their rights and obligations.

"One of the most common misconceptions I encounter is the belief that child support is a punishment for the non-custodial parent," says Tuke. "In reality, child support is designed to ensure that both parents contribute to their children's financial needs, regardless of their living arrangements." While some non-custodial parents will happily pay for the children, others would never do it, without a court order requiring it.

Tuke also notes that many parents mistakenly believe that child support payments are fixed and cannot be modified. While an initial order is based on the parents' income and the number of annual overnights the child spends with each parent, these circumstances can change. If either parent experiences a significant change in income or if the children's needs evolve, it is possible to request a modification through proper legal channels.

Another persistent misconception is that parents can avoid paying child support by giving up their parental rights. However, Tuke clarifies that terminating parental rights is a separate legal process that does not automatically absolve a parent of their child support obligations.

Tuke emphasizes that child support and visitation rights are separate issues, and a non-custodial parent's obligation to pay child support is not contingent upon their access to the children. Even if a custodial parent denies visitation, the non-custodial parent must continue to make their court-ordered payments. Conversely, a custodial parent cannot withhold visitation due to missed child support payments.

Another issue is determining someone’s income for child support purposes. The Michigan Child Support Guidelines provide guidance on how income is determined. However, when someone has more than one form of income, self employment income, and/or owns a business, the income analysis can be detailed and in depth.

"Child support can be challenging, but resources are available to help," says Tuke. "Seeking guidance from experts can ensure that child support orders are fair, accurate, and in the best interests of the children involved."

