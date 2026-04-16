Beyond the Plate: Dr. Joy to Explore the Gut-Brain Connection at TEDxApex 2026

Dr. Diana Joy Ostroff Speaks at TedxApex

A closer look at the link between food, mood, and mental health.

Proper nourishment creates the foundation for stronger emotional resilience and more positive self-talk.” — Dr. Diana Joy Ostroff

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the conversation around mental health has never been louder, a critical piece of the puzzle is often left off the table: the literal food on it. On Saturday, April 18, Dr. Diana Joy Ostroff, founder of the Center for Natural Healing Hawaii, will take the TEDxApex stage in Apex, North Carolina, to challenge how we perceive our relationship with nutrition.

Her presentation, "The Most Intimate Relationship You Will Ever Have… is With Your Food," arrives at a time when younger generations are increasingly seeking holistic, science-backed ways to manage stress and emotional well-being. Dr. Ostroff’s talk dives into the "gut-brain axis," a biological highway that proves our digestive health dictates our mental state.

The Science of a "Second Brain"

Modern research confirms what Dr. Ostroff has observed over 37 years of clinical practice: the gut is essentially the body’s "second brain."

The Serotonin Factor: Approximately 95% of the body's serotonin - the neurotransmitter responsible for regulating mood and sleep - is produced in the gut.

The Processing Problem: High consumption of ultra-processed foods is increasingly linked to higher rates of anxiety and brain fog, while nutrient-dense eating supports clearer thinking and emotional stability.

"Every meal is a conversation with your brain," says Dr. Ostroff. "When the body is inflamed or nutrient-depleted, it doesn't just affect your physical energy, it manifests as negative thought patterns, low motivation, and diminished resilience. Proper nourishment is the foundation of positive self-talk."

A Holistic Approach to Resilience

Representing the TEDxApex 2026 theme, "All of Us," Dr. Ostroff’s message emphasizes shared responsibility for collective well-being. Her clinical work in Honolulu focuses on identifying the root causes of illness rather than simply suppressing symptoms. By integrating naturopathic medicine, traditional Chinese medicine, and clinical nutrition, she helps patients build individualized care plans that treat the whole person, not just the diagnosis.

Event Details:

TEDxApex 2026 will bring together thought leaders to discuss the future of health and community.

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT

Location: Apex, North Carolina

About Dr. Diana Joy Ostroff:

Dr. Diana Joy Ostroff is a leader in naturopathic medicine and the founder of the Center for Natural Healing Hawaii. With nearly four decades of experience, she is dedicated to empowering individuals to achieve optimal health through the integration of ancient wisdom and modern diagnostic testing.

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