Watch: New law helps California tribes keep kids out of foster care

Native American children in California’s foster care system are frequently placed in non-relative, non-native homes. Although the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act, ensuring child welfare agencies investigate ancestry, contested cases still emerge. This story explores the long-standing issues and the ongoing fight to protect Native foster care rights in California.

