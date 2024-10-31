Submit Release
C.A. Justices Spar Over What Is Required to Prove Murder Liability Under Revised Law

Div. Six of this district’s Court of Appeal held yesterday, in a 2-1 decision, that evidence that a defendant pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter—and was the only charged party to admit to personally using a gun in a deadly, gang-related drive-by shooting—was sufficient to establish that he was the actual killer or a direct aider and abettor, depriving him of eligibility for a resentencing, drawing a dissent by Justice Hernaldo J. Baltodano.

