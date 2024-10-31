Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,092 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,680 in the last 365 days.

Three Permanent Secretaries Reshuffled.

Three Permanent Secretaries Reshuffled.   Three reshuffled Permanent Secretaries were sworn-in by His Excellency Reverend David Tiva Kapu, Governor General of Solomon Islands this morning following […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Three Permanent Secretaries Reshuffled.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more