Three Permanent Secretaries Reshuffled. Three reshuffled Permanent Secretaries were sworn-in by His Excellency Reverend David Tiva Kapu, Governor General of Solomon Islands this morning following […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.