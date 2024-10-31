Keep your eyes open for Mountain Quail while upland bird hunting this season

Upland bird hunters are asked to keep an eye out for Mountain Quail as they hit the hills this fall and winter. There is no open season for Mountain Quail in Idaho and the bird is classified as a species of greatest conservation need. This fall, Idaho Fish and Game has already received a number of observations of Mountain Quail, up from the trend of the past couple of years. This suggests that Mountain Quail populations may be on the rise this year. And while this is good news as a whole, it means hunters may encounter the species in places they have regularly hunted in the past, but never observed a Mountain Quail before. Not only can Mountain Quail be in the same habitats as California Quail, but they occasionally are also found in the rimrock and canyon grassland habitats that Chukars and Gray Partridge prefer too. Hunters should be sure to identify their targets before shooting.

Reports from the public are one of the best ways Idaho Fish and Game keeps tabs on the distribution of Mountain Quail in Idaho. If you happen to observe the species, please call and report it to your local IDFG Regional Office, or submit an observation online here.