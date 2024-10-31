R.I. Board of Elections Releases November 5th General Election Tabulation Process and Timeline Overview

RHODE ISLAND, October 31 - CRANSTON, R.I. – To better help Rhode Islanders understand the vote tallying and public results reporting process, the Rhode Island Board of Elections has released the following timeline:

November 5th Polling Place These are ballots cast in-person at polling places on November 5th, encrypted, and securely transmitted from the polling place to the Board of Elections when polls close. These results will be available on the Board of Elections' website (elections.ri.gov) on November 5th beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Early Voting These results will be transmitted by local Boards of Canvassers on November 5th and will be available on the Board of Elections' website beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Mail Ballots While the Board expects to count most mail ballots by November 5th, ballots placed in authorized drop boxes at City/Town Halls or in polling places must still be tabulated. These ballots are sealed in envelopes and held in secure and sealed containers by the local Board of Canvassers and delivered to the Board of Elections on November 6th. Partial mail ballot results will be available on the Board of Elections' website after 8:00 p.m. but will not include these drop box ballots.

November 6th - 7th Remaining drop box ballots and any still uncounted mail ballots will be added to the Mail Ballots totals and made available on our website. Any precincts which failed to transmit their results on November 5th due to any technical issues will be added to the primary election results and made available on the Board of Elections' website.

November 7th – 8th Provisional ballots results will be added to Polling Place Results and will be made available on the Board of Elections' website.

November 8th – 12th Military/overseas ballots and deficient mail ballots cured by voters and due to the Board of Elections by November 8th – 11th will be added to Mail Ballots Results and will be made available on the Board of Elections' website prior to final primary election results certification.

November 21st The Rhode Island Board of Elections anticipates certifying final election results.

# # #