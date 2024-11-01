Matt Oakley Embraces His Journey with a 'Party on 95'

Party on 95 Cover Art Matt Oakley's Hitting the Road for a "Party on 95" Matt Oakley in the Recording Studio

Life is a highway and Matt Oakley is embracing it to the fullest with a "Party on 95"

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- / korepr.com / -- If life is a highway, Matt Oakley is embracing it to the fullest with the release of his song “Party on 95.” For Oakley, the song is representative of something bigger than just the final destination: to him, the journey is what’s more important. “Party on 95” is a road trip anthem about enjoying the ride, up and down Interstate 95.Listen to "Party on 95" HERE: https://orcd.co/partyon95 “‘Party on 95’ is exactly what it sounds like," explains Oakley. "A road trip anthem I wrote about all the times me and my buddies packed up the truck to hit Florida for spring break. The song is about not waiting until you get to your location to start the party. Turn on your favorite songs and roll the windows down, it’s a party on Interstate 95.”A product of his roots, Matt Oakley nods to growing up along the east coast in “Party on 95.” Raised in a military household, Oakley moved up and down Interstate 95 in Maryland, Virginia, and Rhode Island, prior to attending college in South Carolina and moving to Florida. “Party on 95” follows the release of “Soldier’s Son” – a tribute to his father and Gold Star families.“Party on 95” is available now to stream on all platforms. For more on Matt Oakley, follow him on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook @mattoakleymusic.

