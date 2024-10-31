Barking Up the Right Tree: Discover the Joy of Patience in “Lucky Dog Diner”

Author Nancy Tancey Buscher writes a heartwarming tale for young readers.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready for a delightful adventure in Nancy Tancey Buscher’s wonderful new children’s book, “ Lucky Dog Diner .” Set against the backdrop of a festive grand opening, this story follows Buster, an eager pup with a rumbling belly, and his wise friend Fancy, who teaches him the art of patience as they await the eagerly anticipated Parade of Stars.In “Lucky Dog Diner,” Buster is bursting with excitement, but when he learns he must wait to eat until after the parade, his patience is put to the test. Will he be able to hold on long enough for a delicious treat? This charming tale not only entertains but also imparts valuable lessons about waiting and self-control—essential skills for young readers.With her expertise as an author, illustrator, and publisher, Buscher brings a unique flair to storytelling. Through her imprint, Tangerine Jellybean, she fosters a love of reading in children, combining captivating narratives with beautiful illustrations. Readers can also explore the intriguing list of dogs selected for the Parade of Stars at the end of the book, further enriching the experience.Nancy Tancey Buscher is a dedicated advocate for literacy and a vibrant force in the literary community. With her extensive background in publishing, editing, and hosting, Buscher’s work extends beyond the page, engaging audiences through various mediums, including her popular YouTube series, “Artist’s Kaleidoscope.”Published in September 2024, join Buster and Fancy in Nancy Tancey Buscher’s “Lucky Dog Diner,” a delightful new tale that will leave children—and their parents—wagging their tails with joy! Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers, discover more about this captivating book at www.nancytanceybuscher.weebly.com and be sure to explore the world of creativity and literacy she passionately champions.About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

