Animal Surgical Center Saves JB the Goat in Rare Wildlife Surgery

JB The Goat on the operating table. The surgery was a success. JB the Goat happy to spend more time with his friend post surgery.

I cannot thank you, Dr. Corso and Dr. Infernuso, enough for taking time from your veterinarian practices to perform a leg amputation on our goat JB at no charge.” — The Holtsville Ecology Staff

OCEANSIDE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a remarkable display of compassion and expertise, Animal Surgical Center (ASC) and its founder, Dr. Tomas Infernuso, teamed up with general practice veterinarian Dr. John Corso to perform a life-saving surgery on JB, a beloved goat from The Holtsville Ecology Site. The procedure, done free of charge, involved amputating JB’s front right leg to alleviate his chronic pain and save his life. This rare wildlife case highlights the unwavering dedication of both doctors to ensuring no animal’s life is cut short due to financial limitations.JB, who is known for his affectionate nature and is visited by thousands of people each year at The Holtsville Ecology Site, was at risk of euthanasia due to the prohibitive costs associated with his care. Dr. Corso, who had been treating JB, reached out to Dr. Infernuso for assistance. Recognizing the severity of the situation, Dr. Infernuso didn’t hesitate to offer his surgical expertise.“No animal should lose their life because of money,” said Dr. Tomas Infernuso. “We are honored to have been able to save JB and give him a chance to continue bringing joy to so many people.”The surgery was a success, and JB is now recovering well, already showing signs of his affectionate and resilient spirit. The heartfelt gratitude from The Holtsville Ecology Site staff illustrates the significant impact of this life-saving effort:"Good Morning, I cannot thank you, Dr. Corso and Dr. Infernuso, enough for taking time from your veterinarian practices to perform a leg amputation on our goat JB at no charge. Without this surgery, JB would not be here with us today. As you have both witnessed, JB is an extremely loving and affectionate goat. He is visited by thousands of people every year here at The Holtsville Ecology Site.Working with you both and the professional and caring staff from Animal Surgical Center in Oceanside, NY, was an awe-inspiring experience for our staff as well. Our staff looks forward to working together in the future. We are excited to report JB is recovering quickly and in great spirits.With sincere gratitude,The Holtsville Ecology Staff "A COMMITMENT TO ALL ANIMALSDr. Infernuso has built his career on providing life-saving surgeries for animals in need, with a philosophy that no animal should be turned away due to financial constraints. Through his work at ASC, he performs over 300 surgeries annually for rescue animals, offering discounted services and, in extreme cases like JB’s, covering the cost entirely.This case exemplifies ASC’s mission: “to save as many animals as possible by providing excellent care and service at a fair price.” Whether caring for companion animals or stepping into rare wildlife cases, ASC goes above and beyond to ensure that all animals receive the care they deserve.Visual and Media Assets: We invite you to view our images capturing JB's time at Animal Surgical Center, featuring Dr. Tomas Infernuso, Dr. John Corso, and the dedicated ASC team.About Animal Surgical Center: Animal Surgical Center (ASC) is an accredited American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) facility in Oceanside, NY. They specializes in advance pet surgeries, physical therapy, and regenerative medicine. Their mission is to save as many animals as possible by providing excellent service at a fair price. For more information, please visit our website or follow us on Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.