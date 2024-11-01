New sales, Distribution Division and Film Financing Fund

Independent film company ALL IN FILMS in association with CAPRICORN MOVIE STUDIOS, is launching a new sales and distribution division and FILM FINANCING FUND.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boutique independent film and Distribution company ALL IN FILMS in association with CAPRICORN MOVIE STUDIOS, an entertainment company, is launching a new sales and distribution division and FILM FINANCING FUND for its expanded production slate of feature films and limited series at AMERICAN FILM MARKET ALL IN FILMS will be attending the AMERICAN FILM MARKET in Las Vegas from November 5th to the 10th, to bring an exciting slate of independent film and limited series projects, including their new family comedy THE ITALIANS starring MATTHEW DADDARIO, ROB ESTES, PERREY REEVES, DAVID DeLUISE, OLIVIA LUCCARDI with LAINIE KAZAN and ABIGAIL BRESLIN.

ALL IN FILMS is also presenting its award-winning courtroom drama MIRANDA'S VICTIM with ABIGAIL BRESLIN, RYAN PHILLIPPE, LUKE WILSON, EMILY VANCAMP, MIREILLE ENOS, ENRIQUE MURCIANO with ANDY GARCIA and the late great DONALD SUTHERLAND, as well as its new horror short film/proof of concept, THE CALL OF NISHI, starring EVA DeDOMINICI.

All In Films focuses on the development, production and distribution of unique independent films from passionate filmmakers. Notable projects in pre-production with Patricia A. Beninati of Centerboro Production include the space weather sci-fi thriller HELIOS set to shoot in part on NASA locations in 2025. All In Films has structured a 5-7 year plan with Capricorn Movie Studios that includes establishing the newly minted Film Financing Fund, a sale and distribution strategy and expanding its film and limited series projects to include, among several others, a uniquely themed rom-com, STARSTRUCK, a compelling MMA action drama, GIRL IN THE RED CORNER, based on an award winning stage play and a biopic dramedy (PARTY) CRASHER, based on an unbelievable, funny and insightful true story.

All In Films enlists state of the art services and creates a bridge from creation to execution for filmmakers, delivering content to audiences across platforms in the US and worldwide. All In Films celebrates independent films of all genres that feature a distinct vision, a unique voice, or a challenge to what is expected and accepted in the medium.

"In an age where the artistic and business sides of our industry are evolving so rapidly and so many great films and shows get lost in the shuffle, we want to make sure that the cutting-edge stories worth telling have a lasting impact and that the people who tell them have control over

the success of the work they poured their heart and soul into" says director, producer, and All In Films founder Michelle Danner. Danner hopes to help films with timely stories, distinct visions, and exemplary craftsmanship break into the mainstream, find their audience, and nurture a devoted fanbase of return theatergoers, renters, streamers, etc.

Under the leadership of respected and experienced industry professionals, All In Films aims to make high-quality films with broad appeal that stand out among the current indie and Hollywood media landscapes. Danner and her team also hope to have a strong focus on innovative marketing tactics as well as both reaching an extensive international audience and bringing together filmmakers from around the world.

Miranda's Victim Consideration for the Oscar's

