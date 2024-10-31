NCDHHS Hosts Annual Assistive Technology Expo

NCDHHS hosted its Annual Assistive Technology Expo, “Breaking Boundaries, Empowering Lives,” on Oct. 3 at the McKimmon Conference and Training Center in Raleigh. There was also a virtual option for those who could not attend in person.



The annual event is for individuals with disabilities, their family members, employers and organizations interested in learning more about the range of assistive technology available. People who attended this year’s expo included senior living providers, older adults, vocational rehabilitation counselors, therapists and educators. They browsed the vendor hall, where more than 45 vendors were featured as they heard numerous speakers and had the opportunity to attend a variety of break-out sessions as well.

The 2024 Assistive Technology Expo allowed guests to preview the latest technology, connect with AT vendors and explore community resources.

The vendors at this year’s AT Expo included companies like LUCI, which specializes in adding smart technology to power wheelchairs to aid in stability, security and connectivity. Control Bionics demonstrated its suite of dedicated speech-generating devices for people living with complex communication needs. In addition, Apple representatives were onsite in a separate room called the Apple Accessibility Playground where they provided technical assistance and information on the accessibility features incorporated into Apple products.

The NCDHHS Assistive Technology Program is a state and federally-funded program that provides assistive technology services statewide to people of all ages and abilities. NCATP leads North Carolina's efforts to carry out the federal 21st Century Assistive Technology Act by providing device demonstration, short-term device loans and reutilization of assistive technology. The program promotes independence for people with disabilities through access to technology. There are 10 NCATP Centers located throughout North Carolina.

Tobii Dynavox, one of more than 45 vendors in this year’s Annual Assistive Technology Expo’s vendor hall, demonstrated their speech generating assistive technology for expo attendees.