beforeUdig Launches Safe Digging Month Campaign for November 2024

beforeUdig’s Safe Digging Month 2024 Awareness Campaign Focuses on Critical Underground Utility Safety.

Safe Digging Month is about reminding contractors and homeowners that every project, regardless of size, requires careful preparation and access to the latest information on utility services.” — Phil Cornforth, beforeUdig’s Operations Manager

AUCKLAND, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safe Digging Month returns with beforeUdig once again leading efforts to raise awareness about preventing third-party damage to underground utilities. This year’s campaign emphasizes the ongoing risks of digging without proper planning, continuing the theme “Don’t Play Around with Your Safety.” With underground utilities hidden beneath the surface, one wrong move could result in costly repairs, project delays, and even life-threatening injuries.The campaign emphasizes the importance of checking for underground assets before starting any excavation project, especially following extreme weather conditions that can shift ground levels and infrastructure.“Safe Digging Month is about reminding contractors and homeowners that every project, regardless of size, requires careful preparation and access to the latest information on utility services,” says Phil Cornforth, beforeUdig’s Operations Manager and Utilities Damage Prevention Expert.Key reminders for Safe Digging Month include the need for using up-to-date utility plans, submitting enquiries early to allow time for proper site assessment, and engaging with certified locators to detect hidden pipes and cables, ensuring added protection, and minimizing risks during excavation.In 2017, a high-profile incident in New Zealand demonstrated the impact of poor preparation, when a farm digger damaged the fuel pipeline linking Marsden Point refinery to Auckland’s fuel distribution centre. This caused a 10-day disruption in fuel supply to Auckland’s airports, resulting in flight delays and economic losses estimated at $48 million. The incident underscores the importance of contacting utility services before digging, no matter the project’s scope.“Whether it is a small backyard project or a major infrastructure build, it is critical to do the groundwork, literally and figuratively, by lodging a beforeUdig enquiry and following every step of the safety process,” Phil adds.Eighty five percent of New Zealand’s utilities use beforeUdig as their safe digging partner, allowing users to access utility plans in a streamlined process. For the remaining 15%, beforeUdig provides contact details for direct communication with asset owners.To download a free guide to safe digging and lodge an enquiry, visit www.beforeudig.co.nz

