NOTICE OF REGULATION OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a hearing will be held at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, in the offices of the Alabama Department of Insurance, 201 Monroe Street, Fifth Floor Conference Room, RSA Tower, Montgomery, Alabama, as follows:

Adoption of amendments to Section 4 of Insurance Regulation No. 36 (Chapter 482-1-036-.04) to comply with Ala. Act No. 2024-71, to be effective January 1, 2025. (1 page.)

Adoption of proposed new Section 11 of Insurance Regulation No. 161 (new Rule 482-1-161-.11) to adopt by reference the 2025 version of the Valuation Manual developed by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), to include the revisions made by the NAIC in 2024, as authorized in § 27-36A-15, Ala. Code 1975, to be effective January 1, 2025. (1 page.)

Adoption of amendments to Section 2 of Department of Insurance, Fire Marshal Regulation No. 101 (Chapter 482-2-101-.02) to clarify which sections of the International Fire Code have been adopted, to be effective January 1, 2025. (1 page.)

The repeal of Insurance Regulation No. 24 (Chapter 482-1-024) as it is no longer necessary, to be effective January 1, 2025. (3 pages.)

Any person wishing to submit testimony at said hearing is requested to submit said testimony in writing by December 5, 2024, to the Alabama Department of Insurance, Attention: Legal Division, Post Office Box 303351, Montgomery, Alabama 36130-3351. Any written submission of testimony prior to the hearing will not preclude anyone from making an oral or written presentation at the hearing.