TDCI Offers Consumer Insurance Tips for 2025 ACA Open Enrollment

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) reminds consumers who may be purchasing or changing their individual health coverage on the Federally Facilitated Marketplace (“FFM”) for 2025 that Open Enrollment runs Friday, November 1, 2024 – Monday, January 15, 2025.

The Department reminds Tennesseans who are purchasing their insurance coverage through the FFM to begin their review and planning as early as possible to avoid missing deadlines. Once the Open Enrollment period closes in January, consumers can only enroll in a health plan after certain qualifying life events occur.

November 1, 2024 : Open Enrollment starts — first day you can enroll in, renew, or change FFM plans.

: Open Enrollment starts — first day you can enroll in, renew, or change FFM plans. December 15, 2024 : Last day to enroll in or change plans for coverage to start January 1.

: Last day to enroll in or change plans for coverage to start January 1. January 15, 2025: Open Enrollment ends — last day to enroll in or change Marketplace plans for the year with coverage starting February 1.

By visiting healthcare.gov, Tennesseans can learn more about individual ACA-compliant health insurance plans for each of Tennessee’s eight rating areas.

The following carrier rate changes have been reviewed and approved by TDCI: